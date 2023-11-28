The Big Picture Prime Video's Fallout adaptation will feature big-name stars like Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the popular video game franchise.

The series will stay true to the games' retrofuturistic aesthetic, with involvement from the original game's co-creator and assistance from Bethesda.

Alongside Goggins and Purnell, the star-studded cast includes Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, and many others.

Prime Video is saying hello from the wasteland with the first set of images from its upcoming Fallout adaptation. Due out in April next year, the series promises to bring several big-name stars, including Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, into the world of the post-apocalyptic video game franchise created by Interplay Studios and currently stewarded by Bethesda. The two leads are highlighted in the stills as they step out into the waste, one as a horrific ghoul and the other as a survivor from within Vault-Tec's signature underground shelters.

Fallout looks to tell its own story, albeit in a way that's still canon with the worldbuilding and imagery of the video games. Leading the way is Purnell, who plays one of the inhabitants of Vault 33. She's seen fiddling with some of the technology within the facility while being supervised by the vault's overseer, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan). Most of her time in the series, however, will be spent outside its walls, as seen when she emerges into the sunlight presumably for the first time in ages. Purnell's character has been described as an "upbeat and uncannily direct woman, with all-American gumption and a dangerous twinkle in her eye" and she looks perfectly capable and confident with a gun at her side and a Pip-Boy wearable computer on her arm.

Also featured heavily throughout the images for the highly-anticipated adaptation is the Brotherhood of Steel, one of the most influential paramilitary forces to roam the wasteland since the world fell apart. They've appeared in every Fallout game to date and the series will be no exception, as they appear with their Vertibirds and Power Armor. The group is known for its preservation of advanced technology, though their methods and behaviors often vary by who's in charge. Accompanying one of these shining suits of high-tech armor is Aaron Moten as Maximus, a name that implies a connection to the Brotherhood's legendary Dagger Squad led by Lord Maximus in the spinoff Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel. Finally, there's Goggins who joins this gonzo adventure as an intimidating ghoul gunslinger with the flesh on his face burnt off and a stylish hat.

'Fallout' Will Stay True to What Makes the Games Special

The Fallout series is still months from release, but everything looks encouraging as far as sticking close to the recognizable 1950s retrofuturistic aesthetic of the games. Writers and executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nola - who also appears in an image with Purnell—developed the series with some help from Bethesda, including the game developer's president Todd Howard, and the original game's co-creator Tim Cain. Deep involvement from the people behind the games has been a fairly good sign given the recent successes like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us and Prime Video would no doubt love to have an acclaimed, high-profile adaptation under their belt as well.

Goggins, Purnell, MacLachlan, and Moten aren't the only ones along for the ride. The series also has Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones rounding out its cast.

Fallout premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 12, 2024. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about the series ahead of its release.