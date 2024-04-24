The Big Picture Fallout series' original score by Ramin Djawadi now available on vinyl in a "Canary Yellow and Sky Blue" set.

The musical legacy of Fallout is showcased with 21 tracks including the iconic theme and key moments from the franchise.

Season 1 flawlessly captures Fallout's maddening tone with interconnected storylines in the post-apocalyptic world.

Even though it's only been two weeks since the series release, the internet still can’t get enough of Fallout. An Amazon Prime Video adaptation of the iconic Bethesda game franchise, the series was beloved by both critics and fans alike for its authentic take on the post-apocalyptic world. A big part of that was the musical score from Game of Thone’s composer, Ramin Djawadi. Now Fallout’s original score is coming to vinyl.

From Lakeshore Records, the 21 tracks come in a two LP “Opaque Canary Yellow and Opaque Sky Blue” set. The cover sleeve features the series’ teaser poster of Ella Purnell’s Lucy leaving Vault 33 for the first time. The release also features color inserts of promotional images of Lucy out in the wasteland in her classic blue and yellow vault jumpsuit and Walton Goggins’ Ghoul ready to cause some havoc. The Brotherhood of Steel is seen inside the sleeve as well. While Fallout as a franchise is more known for its licensed soundtrack full of famous songs from the 50s (adding to the series’ oddball blend of horror and humor), its original score has always been one of the best in gaming. Djawadi, no stranger to video game adaptations with Uncharted under his belt, adds to Fallout’s musical legacy perfectly while honoring the franchise's past in key moments. How the composer used the Fallout 4 theme in particular would make any longtime fan blush with nostalgia.

What’s ‘Fallout’ About?

Image via Lakeshore Records

Rather than adapting any one story in the franchise’s game history, Fallout creates an original story set in the universe’s established lore. The series is the furthest in the timeline fans have ever traveled in Fallout, taking place in the year 2296. That’s almost 220 years after the nuclear bombs dropped. Viewers are introduced to three interconnected storylines. There’s Lucy of Vault 33 who, after raiders infiltrated their vault and kidnapped her father, enters the wasteland for the first time to get him back. Then there’s Maximas (Aaron Moten), a member of the Brotherhood of Steel looking to become a knight, and the mysterious “Ghoul” who has a major connection to the creation of the Wasteland. In the first season, Fallout flawlessly captured the uniquely maddening tone of the franchise and then some, particularly its campy style of humor that covers the radioactive wasteland in a layer of laughing gas.

Fallout has already been renewed for Season 2, with the cliffhanger of Season 1 giving fans of the beloved Fallout: New Vegas a lot to scream over. The new vinyl is currently sold out, but given the popularity of the show, hopefully it will be restocked soon. It retails for $29.98. You can preview the release below and on Lakeshore Records’ website. Fallout Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Most of the games have also been on massive sale in the last couple of weeks across all platforms. That has led to a surge in Fallout’s player base.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

