Now nearly a year removed from the Fallout Season 1 premiere, a crucial detail about Season 2 has been revealed. A new report from the California Tax Commission says that Fallout has received a $153 million tax credit for Season 2, which is usually given out to cover the production budget. If Fallout Season 2 follows in the footsteps of the first season and moves forward with eight episodes, this would be an average of just over $19 million per episode. This might seem like a high number — and it’s certainly not cheap — but it’s not far off the expected mark for a show such as Fallout that has to rely heavily on creating a new world. The first season was also produced for around $150 million.

Fallout Season 2 earned over 15 Emmy nominations and was more of a hit than anyone could have expected, which was largely thanks to the stellar performances from Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell. Goggins, who portrays The Ghoul, is a veteran of the wasteland who has been around for hundreds of years. The Ghoul acts as a conduit for long-time Fallout players who have experienced the game and know these lands well, while Lucy (Purnell) is the other side of that coin. A vault-dweller who has never been outside in her life, Lucy steps outside the vault for the first time and has to learn everything hard and fast. Lucy helps those who are not familiar with Fallout ease into the treacherous wastelands by allowing them to learn alongside her. Fortunately, both Goggins and Purnell will be back in Season 2.

