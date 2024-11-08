In news that we did not expect, but we love, particularly as we're approaching the holiday season, one of the world's most familiar faces — especially at Christmastime — is joining the second season of Fallout. Macaulay Culkin has boarded the series, as per an exclusive report by Deadline, joining Prime Video's big budget, sci-fi video game adaptation. Culkin is reported to be playing a "crazy genius-type character."

Based on the game of the same name by Bethesda, the series follows Lucy Maclean (Ella Purnell), a happy-go-lucky vault dweller, one of a host of people who have been living in fallout shelters for over two hundred years, who is forced to go to the surface only to discover a bizarre world awaits her. Alongside Purnell, the series also stars Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as the Ghoul as well as Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Culkin is best known for his iconic role as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone series, where he played a clever, resourceful kid (or the spawn of Satan, if you're Harry and Marv, or Peter and Kate McCallister) left behind by his family during the holidays and forced to defend his house from the Wet Bandits. The original Home Alone (1990) and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), became holiday classics, cementing Culkin as one of the most popular child actors of the early '90s. His mischievous charm, memorable one-liners, and comedic timing made him a cultural icon, with Home Alone still beloved by fans around the world as a staple of holiday viewing.

Is 'Fallout' Worth Watching?

We think so. Collider's Therese Lacson reviewed the series back in April when it was released, and hailed its gung-ho approach to the story, as well as praising it for embracing the weirdness of the wasteland without sugarcoating it or diluting it to make it more accessible.

By fully embracing the world and being unwilling to compromise or dilute its vision, there's a high possibility that the show will be lauded by fans of the games. But first-time entrants will either be intrigued or completely alienated. Much like the violent and unforgiving world of the Wasteland, Fallout is not for the faint of heart, but in sidestepping mass appeal, the series has carved out a niche for itself that feels unique to the current TV landscape. There's really nothing like Fallout on television right now, and that's ultimately a good thing.

