Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Fallout' Season 1Though the pun is almost too easy, the explosive rise in popularity of Prime Video's Fallout series can only be described as nuclear. With adaptations like this and The Last of Us, it's abundantly clear that we are finally in a generation of storytellers that understand the video games they're adapting. As if the constant stream of bad and lazy video game adaptations created a barren wasteland of misguided films and shows, shows like Prime Video's smash-hit series are rising through the fallout.

The Fallout show accomplishes something that very few adaptations in general have. Not only does it function as a stunning introduction to the complex and lore-heavy world of Fallout, but it also manages to continue the pre-existing story of the acclaimed games by taking place in that same canonical continuity. With authentic production design, well-written characters, and a near-flawless balance of comedy and drama, it's no wonder why Fallout was quickly renewed for a second season, not even one week after Season 1 premiered.

It's still early days for Fallout Season 2, but the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale gives fans a pretty good idea of what to expect for the next chapter of Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and Cooper's (Walton Goggins) story. Not only does the final scene tease a legendary enemy from the games, but it also teases an iconic series location that fans haven't seen since 2010. To find out more about the hit video game adaptation's second season, as well as it's cast, crew, plot details, and more, here is everything we know so far about Fallout Season 2.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan

When is 'Fallout' Season 2 Coming Out?

As eager as we all are to return to the Wasteland, it's still very early days for Fallout Season 2, with no current release date set for the foreseeable future. We'll just have to be patient and wait and see when the heroes and villains of Fallout will return to set the world on fire.

Where Can You Watch 'Fallout' Season 2?

Fallout will undoubtedly be returning to Prime Video for its exclusive streaming home. Surprisingly enough, the Amazon-backed streaming service has become a haven for wildly entertaining and ludicrously violent shows. That's especially true for the superhero genre, with the recently released and acclaimed season of Invincible, and the soon-set-to-return corporate satire The Boys. Fallout's success also bodes well for Prime Video's aspirations for more video game adaptations, as they are set to bring the epic story of God of War to life in the near future with a live-action series.

Does 'Fallout' Season 2 Have a Trailer?

With no footage yet filmed at the time of this writing, it will be quite a while before we get to see a trailer for Fallout Season 2.

Who Stars in 'Fallout' Season 2?

Most of Fallout stellar ensemble cast will likely be returning for Season 2, beginning with Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean. The Arcane star portrayed a happy-go-lucky Vault Dweller in Season 1, where she eventually learns of the harsh reality presented in the Wasteland. She learns these lessons courtesy of the Ghoul formerly known as Cooper Howard - a former Hollywood actor and current bounty hunter played by Justified star Walton Goggins. The third member of the protagonist trio will also likely be returning, that being newly knighted Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus, played by Disjointed star Aaron Moten.

Several other members of the Season 1 cast will also likely be returning, along with some unannounced new ones. One person in particular that will almost certainly be returning is Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan as Lucy's father Hank, who appears to be primed as a major antagonist for future seasons following the revelation of who he really is in Season 1. Other likely returning faces for Season 2 include:

Ender's Game star Moises Arias as Lucy's brother Norm

star as Lucy's brother Norm Deadpool star Leslie Uggams as Vault 33 Overseer Betty

star as Vault 33 Overseer Betty Heightened star Dave Register as former Vault 33 gatekeeper Chet

star as former Vault 33 gatekeeper Chet Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Annabel O'Hagan as suspicious Vault Dweller Stephanie

star as suspicious Vault Dweller Stephanie The Man in the High Castle star Frances Turner as Cooper's wife, Barb

star as Cooper's wife, Barb 21 Jump Street star Johnny Pemberton as the recently Ghoulified squire Thaddeus

star as the recently Ghoulified squire Thaddeus What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry as the voice of the Mr. Handy robots

star as the voice of the Mr. Handy robots NCIS star Rafi Silver as New Vegas leader Mr. House

What Can We Expect From 'Fallout' Season 2?

The Season 1 finale of Fallout features some very surprising revelations and some teases of what's to come in the confirmed upcoming season. When Lucy finally catches up with Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and delivers the cold fusion power source to her, she learns the truth behind who Hank MacLean really is. She learns that Hank was a Vault-Tec employee before the Great War, meaning he was cryogenically frozen before being thawed out in Vault 33. She also learns that Hank dropped the bomb that destroyed Shady Sands, which also turned Lucy's mother into a feral Ghoul. Lucy has questions, but Hank wants to bring her back home and steals Maximus' power armor. Cooper stops him from taking Lucy, but not before revealing his own wife and child may still be alive.

Hank manages to escape, and Lucy and Cooper form an uneasy alliance to track him down and answer for what he did. The duo start to follow Hank's trail, while Maximus is left behind and given credit for killing Moldaver. The final shot of Fallout Season 1 sess Hank stranded in the desert. We see him stumble upon the skull of a Deathclaw, one of the most notorious monsters in Fallout's long history, as well as the fan-favorite Fallout locale of New Vegas.

Who is Making 'Fallout' Season 2?

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will likely be returning for Season 2 as the executive producers of Fallout. The show itself was created by Captain Marvel scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Portlandia writer Graham Wagner.

