The Big Picture Prime Video's Fallout adaptation plans to tell a wider story that fully explores the absurdity of the post-apocalypse, going beyond Season 1.

The show aims to gradually introduce the wilder plot points and encounters of the Fallout universe, without overwhelming viewers.

Fallout Season 1 will revolve around three main characters and delve into the world of mutated creatures, scattered settlements, and the Brotherhood of Steel.

A lengthy stay in the wasteland may be in order for Prime Video's Fallout adaptation if the team behind it has anything to say about it. The streaming service pulled back the curtain on its much-anticipated video game series at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil over the weekend, and Collider's Steve Weintraub particiapted in a group interview with the cast and crew to discuss what's to come for the show. During an interview with Graham Wagner, the co-showrunner revealed that the crew's plans for Season 1 are just the beginning of a wider story that fully explores the absurdity of the post-apocalypse.

With the success of big-budget video game adaptations like The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Prime Video would no doubt love to get the most out of Fallout with its take on this series. Wagner and the team, similarly, want to go so much deeper to create an epic story that matches the scope of the games from Interplay Studios and Bethesda. When asked if the crew already has a road map or lore bible for where the story and colorful characters will go in future seasons, he shared, "We do. We really do. I don't know how to talk about it, but I just want to assure you that we definitely do."

Approaching future seasons of Fallout will be done with an abundance of caution, however. The last thing Wagner and company want to do is overwhelm viewers, especially those who are unfamiliar with the source material. Instead, their goal is to ramp up to the wilder plot points and encounters over time. Even if Season 1 packs a ton into eight episodes, it's still just a taste of the Fallout team's grand plan:

"I feel like we barely scratched the surface of what we even wanted to do in Season 1, so there's so much more to do. I think a lot about the craziness of Fallout, and if we were just to confront everybody with it all at once, it would just be like tuning into Season 7 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, like, 'There's a demon on the couch, and he's just talking about a breakup. What is going on?' You know? It's too much. So, we really are taking our time with this, and we really are stepping it up. Though, I think, at the same time, a whole lot of s--- happens in the very first two episodes. So, it's both crazy from a narrative perspective, but from a Fallout perspective we're taking it very slow, and we're being patient because we have so much more to do."

What to Expect From 'Fallout' Season 1

Close

Fallout will revolve around three main characters, Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), all of whom have their own perspectives on the wasteland. Set in a capitalistic world of haves and have-nots where there's little left for the taking, Season 1 will pick up in Los Angeles 200 years after The Great War, an event that turned the world into a nuclear hellscape. The surviving humans who went underground in luxury facilities known as Vaults are resurfacing to find a strange landscape full of deadly mutated creatures, scattered settlements, and oddballs making their way through the post-apocalypse. There's an especially heavy focus on Vault 33, however, as Lucy emerges and weighs departing the safety of its confines on her own journey where she'll have to adapt to the violence and absurdity of the harsh wasteland.

In addition to Lucy's story, viewers will also be introduced to the Brotherhood of Steel in Season 1, a zealous paramilitary organization from the games dedicated to collecting and preserving advanced technology like the power suits they wear. Maximus is a member of the group whom Moten says he has grown loyal and familiar with over his time in the wasteland. Plenty of time will also be spent exploring The Ghoul and his past. As a human who was mutated by the radiation from the blasts, he's been alive roaming the wasteland for 200 years and, according to Goggins, has become a completely different, far more cynical, and ruthless person. How he became the gun-slinging bounty hunter he is when the series begins will be touched on as the season unfolds.

Fallout is being adapted by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan with Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet as showrunners. The series premieres on Prime Video on April 12, 2024, in the U.S. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the video game adaptation.