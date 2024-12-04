We've just had our first look at Walton Goggins in the second season of Prime Video's smash hit series Fallout, and he looks like he's having a ghoulishy good time in the make-up chair. Goggins was a standout in the first season of the show, adapted from the worldwide phenomenon video game series, playing a character known as The Ghoul, who was once an actor called Cooper Howard before the nuclear apocalypse. Goggins took to Instagram with an image of his makeup being applied once again (and might we say, my word what a tedious process that has to be). Yet, the big man himself loves it, as he said in the caption:

Back in the saddle… #Deux. Gatdamn it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this shit for the love of the Game.

The first season concluded with The Ghoul and The Ghoul and Lucy (Ella Purnell) confronting Lucy's father, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), after the revelation that he was responsible for the nuclear bomb dropped on Shady Sands, setting the entire series in motion. We also learn that Hank and Cooper knew each other before the great collapse. As the season ended, Hank fled toward New Vegas with Lucy and Cooper in pursuit.

Walton Goggins Can't Wait to Explore More About Vault-Tec

Goggins spoke to Collider back in August about how much he enjoyed the series and how much he was looking forward to reprising his role, elaborating on his belief that the socio-economic aspect around Vault-Tec, the company that funded the private vaults to protect the wealthy from the — yes — fallout around them. Season 2 is also set to explore how Lucy and Cooper work through their differences as they move towards the same goal as they pursue Hank and the remnants of Vault-Tec.

"I’m not quite sure how that’s going to play out, but I can’t imagine that he wouldn’t be affected by the information that he has now. I’m really interested in the socio-economic/political pull-no-punches aspect of this story and exploring this communication between two people who see the world so very differently, based on economics, privilege, and circumstances, and having a lot of information versus having no information at all, between Ella [Purnell] and I, and how they inform each other going forward in this world. I’m really curious in exploring what the reasons are behind this consortium of people who have come together to bring about the ending of the world, the prophet, what that really means, and what that way of thinking means for the rest of us."

Fallout Season 1 can be streamed in its entirety on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2 as work gets underway.

