Fallout fans aren't the only ones who are eagerly awaiting Season 2 of Prime Video's smash-hit video game adaptation. The show's lead star, Ella Purnell, is just as eager to return to the Wasteland as much as you are — even if she has little idea what's in store for the next part of Lucy's journey. Purnell has become a superstar in the world of television thanks to Fallout and several other hit shows, which is why her new upcoming mini-series Sweetpea is already generating quite a bit of buzz.

While promoting Sweetpea during a recent press junket, Collider's own Christina Radish had the chance to speak with Ella Purnell about what we can expect from Fallout Season 2. Purnell fully admits that she's in the dark about what's in store for Lucy and the rest of the Wasteland's denizens. That said, she still expressed her excitement to play a fleshed-out and complex character like Lucy again, as well as the new dynamic she is set to have with The Ghoul (Walton Goggins).

"I don’t know. Because we leave Lucy in such a vulnerable, unprecedented place, she could go any which way and I wouldn’t be surprised. She could pull her boots back up and go into 'okie dokie' mode, and I’d be like, 'Yep, that’s Lucy.' Or she could turn into a serial killer because the realization has broken her, and I would think that that’s brilliant and works as well. I suppose I really, really don’t know. I agree with Walt that I am interested to see how The Ghoul and Lucy are gonna work together, especially now that Lucy knows what she knows. I don’t know how that changes their relationship, and I’m excited to find out."

Season 1 of Fallout begins with Lucy MacLean living life as a humble Vault Dweller before her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) is abducted by some alleged bandits. Lucy embarks on a quest to find her father by trekking across an irradiated Wasteland, where she has a torturous run-in with a brutal bounty hunter called The Ghoul. Lucy does succeed in finding her father but soon discovers that he is not the good-hearted man she thought he was. The Ghoul has a score to settle with Hank too, so Lucy and The Ghoul team up to track Hank, who is on his way to the post-apocalyptic utopia of New Vegas.

Ella Purnell Also Stars in Another Acclaimed Video Game Adaptation

Before she became Lucy MacLean, Ella Purnell ventured into the sci-fi/fantasy world of League of Legends with Netflix's widely celebrated Arcane. Purnell's antagonist, Jinx in Arcane, has seen consistent praise for being one of the most well-written and tragic characters in recent television history. Jinx's story is set to come to a conclusion with Arcane Season 2, which is confirmed to be its grand finale.

No release date is currently set for Fallout Season 2, but Season 1 is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned at Collider for Radish's full conversation with Purnell.

