The Big Picture The Fallout series on Prime Video is a hit, attracting more fans to the post-apocalyptic universe.

Season 2 will explore Lucy's reaction to learning of The Ghoul's past as Cooper Howard.

Showrunners are keeping most Season 2 details under wraps, leaving the cast and audiences alike excited to see what comes next.

The Fallout gaming franchise has been around for a while, and over the years, it has actively attracted more and more excited players. Now, the Prime Video series of the same name has only enhanced the Bethesda-made franchise's reputation. The first season scored Prime Video's biggest U.S. debut ever, and now all eyes turn to what comes next in the sophomore season. With Ella Purnell as the young Vault Dweller Lucy, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, and Aaron Moten as the Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus, the central theme of Fallout's story will see these three total strangers cross paths in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of a devastated Los Angeles. Each with their own separate backgrounds and secrets, Purnell discusses how Lucy will react to learning The Ghoul's past identity as Cooper Howard in the coming season of Fallout.

The show has been renewed for a second season, and with more stories ahead, Purnell, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, considered what such a revelation might mean. While noting that showrunners keep future plot details exclusive, even from actors, the actress speculates how her character might react to finding out that the original Vault-Tec mascot, Cooper Howard, and her grim wasteland companion are one and the same. The former Yellowjackets star said:

"One of the things I love about TV is that you don’t know what’s going to happen — unless you’ve got lovely showrunners who tell you everything, which has never been my experience. In my experience, showrunners never tell you anything, and then you just read the script until you have to completely recalibrate what you were doing. It’s challenging, but it’s also fun. So I spent most of my time as Lucy just hating the Ghoul, and then, in the last episode, stupidly, it occurred to me far too late that the story that they were really trying to tell was how similar Lucy and the Ghoul are. It lined up with Lucy’s realization that her statement, 'I may look like you, but I’ll never be like you,' may not be 100 percent true. So that realization came at a great time, but I don’t know what’s going to happen in Season 2, and I’m very excited to find out. But, if and when Lucy does learn about [Cooper’s Vault-Tec history], it’s only going to further reinforce her understanding that people change on the wasteland. And if he was that once upon a time, then what’s she in for?"

The Vast Wasteland Changes People

Close

In the first season of Fallout, Lucy had already learned that people are not always who they claim to be, with her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), being a prime example. The young Vault Dweller realizes that her father, alongside Cooper's wife, Barb, had worked as a Vault-Tec employee prior to the bombs falling. Discovering that The Ghoul had actually been a Hollywood actor and Vault-Tec spokesperson before The Great War might sting for Lucy. However, it will likely ultimately help deepen her understanding of how the Wasteland changes people.

Regarding when we might expect the second season of Fallout, showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have recently explained that there is a plan in progress for mapping out the coming season, with Wagner stating:

"The internet has an interesting habit of making non-binding statements binding, so I’m hesitant to give a date that will be taken out of context and live on Reddit for a year or so. But we are going as fast as we possibly can, and we’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done."

The first season of Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on Season 2.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO