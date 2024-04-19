Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Prime Video's Fallout.

Any fears that video game adaptations cannot make dramatically compelling stories have been pretty much eroded within the last few years, as 2024 alone is set to debut many exciting adaptations across television and film. While film projects like Borderlands and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 certainly come with heavy anticipation, their hype is minimal in comparison to the release of Prime Video’s buzzy adaptation of the Fallout franchise. Expectations were high from the fandom for the gaming series, but the first season of Fallout stood out due to the strong original characters introduced. Should the series move forward on its current trajectory, especially thanks to its recent renewal, Aaron Moten’s character Maximus deserves an even more significant role in Fallout Season 2.

What Happens to Maximus in 'Fallout' Season 1?

Unlike other video game adaptations, Fallout is not a direct translation of the story and characters from the original property. Showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet chose to tell an original story set in the Fallout universe that explores the origins of the post-apocalyptic nuclear exchange and the dominance of the Vault-Tec corporation. Maximus is a young member of the Brotherhood of Steel, an organization tasked with preserving antiquated technology and protecting the surface from supernatural creatures. Although he is only given the rank of squire, Maximus has committed himself entirely to the code of chivalry that the Brotherhood lives by.

Many members of the Brotherhood feel obligated to follow its rules out of unflinching loyalty; by comparison, Maximus is deeply uncertain about what his future will look like. While he does not know the extent to which the Brotherhood plans to expand its operations, he commits himself because he does not have another cause to follow. This leads to one of the most interesting moments of character development in the entire first season. After Knight Titus (Michael Rapaport) is attacked and critically wounded in the episode “The Target,” Maximus steals his armor and self-assumes the rank of knight. His intentions may be unclear, but Maximus is now burdened with the responsibility of using his new powers for good.

Even though the mechanical suit that he wears allows him to engage in battle with The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Maximus is still a deeply vulnerable character who is ignorant of the larger conspiracy at play. Although he proves critical in saving Lucy (Ella Purnell) from danger, he must live with the reality that his rank is fraudulent. Moten does a great job of characterizing this awkward sensitivity within Maximus; he’s forced into a situation where he must act like a hero, yet never feels entirely heroic himself. His character arc serves as nearly the complete opposite of Lucy’s; Lucy has a clear goal in mind of reducing her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) and returning him to the Vault, while Maximus is left to wander the post-apocalyptic wasteland with no clear goal in mind.

Maximus Has an Interesting Perspective in 'Fallout'

Despite the density of the source material and the extensive time taken to establish the backstory of the “Great War,” Fallout is a very funny series that takes a comical look at what a post-apocalyptic society could look like. Although he can certainly hold his own in more dramatic instances, Moten also possesses a comical charm through his characterization of Maximus. There is some great physical humor once Maximus first takes hold of the mechanical suit, as he is suddenly equipped with incredible strength and firepower that once intimidated him. Maximus eventually finds the new technology to be empowering, but even in his final standoff with the Vault residents, it’s obvious that he’s still in the midst of the learning process.

Fallout stands out compared to other genre series due to its unique inversion of gender roles, as Lucy and Maximus have wildly different expectations about their sexual life. While Lucy is confident and shows an adventurous side, Maximus is deeply insecure about his body and doesn’t possess any knowledge of human sexuality. It provokes interesting questions about how their relationship will evolve in the future; Maximus owes a debt to Lucy for helping shed insight into how life within the Vaults works, and realizes that he’s been denied many of the pleasures of life. One of the most engaging aspects of Fallout is seeing how these two characters learn from each other, but Maximus still has some revelations ahead of him. While Lucy now knows the secret behind Vault-Tec’s role in initiating the apocalypse, Maximus is left unconscious during her revelations. His reaction to this twist could give Season 2 ample room to expand upon his character.

Maximus Could Have an Interesting Journey in ‘Fallout’ Season 2

He may have taken some significant strides in the first season, but Maximus is a character who feels most comfortable following rules. It remains unclear where his future will lie; while his romantic connection with Lucy suggests he may follow her as she heads to Las Vegas with Cooper to find Hank, he’s also been officially promoted as a knight within the Brotherhood based on the assumption that he killed the New California Republic military leader Lee Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury). When faced with a decision between a woman he has come to care for and the organization he’s dedicated his life to, Maximus will be forced to seriously address his priorities as the story of Fallout continues.

Although reviews were quite strong for the first season, a second season of Fallout may trek into more ethically ambiguous territory. Given that the characters were uniquely created for the series, it’s unclear who will emerge as heroes and villains; Hank and Cooper’s motivations certainly proved to be more complex than viewers may have initially anticipated. Whether Maximus continues on a path of heroism or begins to act in his own self-interest, his journey will be one to watch in the upcoming Fallout Season 2.

