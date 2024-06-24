The Big Picture Mr. House from Fallout: New Vegas will play a bigger role in Season 2 of Fallout, Vegas-bound characters will face off in a major showdown.

The success of Fallout on Prime Video showcases the positive impact of video game adaptations on television, impressing fans and critics alike.

Fallout Season 2 will see the return of Mr. House, adding to the show's unique niche in the TV landscape. Watch Season 1 on Prime now.

One of the best new shows on Prime has just been given a major update, with the confirmation via Variety that Mr. House, a fan-favorite character from the Fallout New Vegas video game, will be in Fallout Season 2. Although the character, portrayed by Anthony Misiano, does make a brief cameo appearance in Fallout Season 1, it has been confirmed via showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet that he will be more important in Season 2, with Wagner noting, "Many of our lead characters are Vegas-bound. Las Vegas in the world of Fallout is Robert House’s town. Robert House will be involved in Season 2."

To some dedicated fans, this won't come as a surprise given how Season 1 ended. With New Vegas in his sights, a Power Armor-clad Overseer Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) is chased by both The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), suggesting that a major showdown is afoot in the plains of one of the franchise's best settings. Originally published in 2010, Fallout New Vegas became an instant hit, with critical reviews citing it as one of the best games of the year. 14 years on, and the Fallout fandom still gushes over the game's impressive scope and captivating characters, making the inclusion of one of its best names in Fallout Season 2 just another reason to stay on board.

The Video Game Adaptation Sub-Genre Continues to Impress

Close

Thanks to the success of shows like The Last of Us and the Halo series, the long-held feeling of bitter disappointment about television adaptations of video games has been replaced by a feeling of optimism. However, when a Fallout series was announced on Prime, there were some reservations due to the video game's spotless reputation. Despite this, the show shined, thanks in no small part to big-budget faith from Prime and some of recent television's best casting. The series proved such a hit that it swiftly became Prime's second most-watched show, just falling short of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and was also the streamer's biggest US debut ever.

Receiving enormous praise, the show was hailed as a masterpiece by some, with others remaining confident that there was still room to grow. Collider's own Therese Lacson gave the series a 7/10, saying, "Much like the violent and unforgiving world of the Wasteland, Fallout is not for the faint of heart, but in sidestepping mass appeal, the series has carved out a niche for itself that feels unique to the current TV landscape. There's really nothing like Fallout on television right now, and that's ultimately a good thing."

It has been confirmed that Fallout Season 2 will see the return of Mr. House. You can watch all episodes of Fallout's debut season right now on Prime.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

Watch on Prime