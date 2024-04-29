Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Fallout'.

Season 1 of Prime Video's Fallout series ends with the promise of taking the viewers to a new location in the Wasteland, the city of New Vegas. It hasn't always been considered canon by some fans because of how the game Fallout: New Vegas fits in the timeline of the franchise, but the Prime Video series has confirmed its status and even shows us what happened to the city after the events of the game. When Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) reaches the city, it's in ruins. The game has complex mechanics that allow the player to decide between four endings, but it seems the Prime Video series won't tell us which one is canon.

‘Fallout: New Vegas’ Has Multiple Endings, but the Prime Video Series Will Avoid Them All

New Vegas is arguably the most beloved and controversial entry in the Fallout franchise. It's the only game that was developed by Obsidian Entertainment instead of Bethesda, so it naturally stands out among its peers. Also, it's the only game that changes the traditional dynamics of the franchise. Instead of a Vault Dweller, the main character is The Courier. That's as much as we know about them, that they operate as a sort of smuggler in the Wasteland. What makes it a beloved game is precisely how different it is from the others, with a complex political scenario involving many factions that fight for control of the Mojave Desert.

The city that gives the game its name is the main location; New Vegas was founded by Robert House (René Auberjonois), the CEO of Rob-Co, who foresaw the inevitable nuclear conflict and made his city into a fortress. Compared to the rest of the Fallout map, New Vegas barely suffered thanks to House's fortifications. Instead, it grew as a haven for gambling and a lavish lifestyle, as if there had never been a conflict outside in the first place.

The game begins with the Courier being tasked with taking a piece of technology known as the Platinum Chip to New Vegas, which is shaped like a poker chip and is essential for the city to continue to function normally. However, they are captured by a casino owner named Benny (Matthew Perry) and left for dead. Once they regain consciousness, they set out to find Benny and the Platinum Chip, getting tangled in the complex conflict between the New California Republic (NCR), Caesar's Legion, and Robert House. A few years before the start of the game, the NCR won the Battle of Hoover Dam against Caesar's Legion, and now a second battle is shaping up to be inevitable.

Another interesting trait of New Vegas is how it has not just one, but four possible endings. Everything depends on who The Courier chooses to side with. There are the three main factions, but they can also opt to take control of the city themselves with the help of one of the franchise's weirdest and coolest characters, Yes Man — a robot who can only say yes to whatever request the player makes. That way, New Vegas may even become independent. But, as it seems, neither of these four potential endings is going to be what the Prime Video series goes on with.

'Fallout' Season 2 Will Explore What Happened in the Decades After the Events of ‘New Vegas’

It's always important to point out that the Fallout universe takes place over many decades. For example, the events of New Vegas happen around the year 2281, while the Prime Video series takes place in 2296. There are 15 years between them, and, even though things might look the same in the larger Wasteland, for the survival of a community in this harsh world, 15 years is a long time. With so many factions looking to take over the same place, it's more than likely that New Vegas never found peace, regardless of which path is chosen at the end of New Vegas.

This is the message that the Prime Video series creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner wanted to convey. Speaking to GQ, the duo lay out in simpler and more direct terms. Says Wagner, "With that post-credits stuff, we really wanted to imply, 'Guys, the world has progressed, and the idea that the wasteland stays as it is decade-to-decade is preposterous to us.'" And it makes sense in the context of the series, seeing as even Shady Sands, which was an important NCR location, is revealed not to have lasted long after its foundation. "It’s just a place [of] constant tragedy, events, horrors — there's a constant churn of trauma. We're definitely implying more has occurred."

So whoever won at the end of New Vegas, it doesn't look like it will make much of a difference in the Prime Video series. New Vegas is in ruins, likely because none of the factions accepted defeat and the conflict kept on raging, eventually leaving the city in the state that Hank MacLean finds it in the season finale. This doesn't mean the city was necessarily left in ruins for 15 years, though, otherwise, Hank wouldn't have bothered going there in the first place, right?

The Fate of New Vegas Is Probably Connected to Vault-Tec and Their Executive Council

In the Fallout Season 1 finale, Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) makes a terrible discovery. He eavesdrops on his wife, Barb (Frances Turner), during a meeting of the company's executive council in 2077, and discovers it was Vault-Tec who decided to drop the bombs to ensure the monopoly of survival in the future. Among the executives is the annoying Bud Askins (Michael Esper) and, of course, a younger Robert House (Rafi Silver). As he is left in disbelief, Cooper is also introduced to a younger Hank MacLean.

All this implies that the Vault-Tec plans have always been in league with Robert House. In the executive meeting, it was said that each of those present would be able to do whatever they wanted with their respective vaults, and House's project needed more than just vaults. Still, if Hank went straight to New Vegas after running from the Observatory in the season finale, then there must be something more to the city than what was seen in the game, likely related to Vault-Tec. Hank could have gone back to Vault 33 or even to Vault 31, but didn't. And this is probably what resulted in New Vegas being left in ruins by the time of the Prime Video series.

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

