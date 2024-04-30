The Big Picture Fallout embraces source material, humor, and lovable characters, earning critical acclaim and high viewership.

Series game director hints at incorporating New Vegas legacy in Season 2, focusing on player choice and multiple endings.

Fallout's success led to Season 2 renewal; set in 2296, it follows Lucy MacLean's post-apocalyptic journey across the wasteland.

One of the biggest surprises so far this year has been Fallout. The Amazon Prime Video series based on the iconic video game franchise has taken the world by storm thanks to its love for the source material, quirky sense of humor, and lovable characters. This post-apocalyptic adventure was beloved by critics and just became the streamer’s second-largest debut. Now, series game director and executive producer Todd Howard has teased how Fallout’s New Vegas cliffhanger will play into Season 2.

While on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Howard reassured longtime fans that preserving the open-ended legacy of New Vegas will be a top priority for the series’ next chapter. "Obviously, Season 2 is going to be featuring some of New Vegas. We're careful about maintaining the key events of that game and the great content in it." He would continue, saying, “It is obviously difficult to deal with when you're going back to an area where a game had multiple endings. We have some answers there, but it's hard. I'll just admit and everyone realizes that it's hard to canonize and say that this is exactly how that game ended. So whenever we can, I like to avoid it.” Howard would finish stating, “Don't refute anything that happened [and] be careful when you're specific about what happened. We want that game and what the players did to be their reality." Every Fallout game in the franchise is known for its expansive player choice and multiple endings. Fallout: New Vegas, which released in 2010, was no different. The role-playing mechanics of this entry were particularly treasured, with its gambling-centric setting being what most people think of when they hear the name Fallout. It’s often considered to be the best game in the series, which is why there was a lot of excitement when the skyline of New Vegas was seen in Season 1’s final shot. There was also concern raised by the fandom that this meant that the game wasn’t canon anymore, but Howard previously put those worries to radioactive bed earlier this month.

What’s ‘Fallout’ About?

Instead of adapting one of the games, Fallout is an original story set in the timeline of the franchise. Specifically, this is the furthest fans have ever been on the timeline, taking place in 2296. This is roughly a decade after the events of Fallout 4 and over 200 years after the bombs first dropped. In the ruins of the Los Angeles area of California, Fallout follows Vault Dweller Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), who leaves Vault 33 for the first time to find her father who was kidnapped by a group of raiders. On her journey across the Wasteland, she realized that not everything is as black and white as her sheltered vault life taught her. As she runs across characters like The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and Maximus (Aaron Moten) of the famed Brotherhood of Steel, Lucy’s world view is forever changed.

Has ‘Fallout’ Been Renewed For Season 2?

Due to its massive success, Fallout has already been renewed for Season 2. There’s no release date or window yet for the series' return as Season 1’s not even a month old. However, Fallout fans should hear more news about that in the months to come. For now, we have all the time in the world to stream Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video and enter the Wasteland in the video game space. Games like Fallout 4, New Vegas, and Fallout 76 have been given a second life with a ton of new players because of the series.