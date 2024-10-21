Fallout was one of the biggest hits of the year, and the series performed so well that it earned a Season 2 renewal almost immediately after its premiere. Since the announcement that fans would return to the wasteland for another season of Fallout, everyone has been curious about the timeline. Now, one of the show's stars has delivered the update that everyone has been waiting for. During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Leslie Uggams revealed that Fallout Season 2 will begin filming next month. Due to the time it takes to film and the sheer volume of VFX and CGI involved in making a show like Fallout, this doesn't necessarily guarantee that Fallout Season 2 will release next year, but it's good to see that Prime Video wasted no time in bringing back its team to resume production.

Fallout is one of the highest-rated TV shows of the year, currently boasting a 94% score from critics and a 90% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The show earned a whopping 17 Emmy Awards, but only took home one trophy for Outstanding Music Supervision, which went to Trygge Toven for his work on "The End." Fallout is toplined by Ella Purnell, who plays the show's lead role of Lucy MacLean, the clueless vault dweller who slowly inches towards a wasteland veteran as the series moves along. Walton Goggins also stars in Fallout as The Ghoul, the audience conduit for Fallout players who know everything there is to know about the wasteland. Aaron Moten also portrays Maxiumus, the Brotherhood of Steel member who's always there to help Lucy.

Fallout was the second major win in as many years for video game adaptations after The Last of Us premiered in early 2023 and was a smash hit that was also quickly renewed for a second season. However, another famous video game adaptation that fans have anxiously been awaiting news about recently got a sad update. It was revealed last week that the God of War series in development at Prime and Sony was hitting the reset button as the showrunner and two executive producers had departed the project. It was reported that the studio heads were looking to move in another direction.

Fallout Season 2 will begin shooting in November but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Fallout Season 1 on Prime Video.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

