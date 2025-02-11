The wait in between seasons of our favorite TV shows is never easy, and it can be made all the more unbearable by a production delay. Thankfully, that's not the case with Season 2 of the 2024 smash-hit video game adaptation, Fallout, which appears to be headed right on track to arrive on schedule. Contrary to fan reservations, Fallout premiered to exceptionally rave reviews from critics and fans, who were thoroughly impressed with the show's interpretation of the video game's dystopian wasteland. The last update from the ongoing production for Season 2 was shared by The Ghoul himself when Walton Goggins took to Instagram to share a shot of his make-up process, confirming production. Now, another star, Ella Purnell, who leads the cast as Lucy MacLean, has shared that some solid progress is being made on set.

Purnell shared the latest update while in attendance at the MegaCon Orlando panel. She revealed that production was progressing so quickly that it left her exhausted, while also expressing excitement for fans to see what's been prepared. Much like Season 1, Fallout Season 2 will equally feature some unpredictable twists as teased by Purnell, who hinted that not even the most faithful of fans will be able to detect the surprising turns awaiting us in Season 2. She said:

"It's going to be really good, I think. It's a wild ride. It's a wild ride. I'm really exhausted. We're working really well to get it out on time. I'm excited. I think no one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around. Yeah, it's so fun."

'Fallout' Season 2 Aims To Outperform Season 1