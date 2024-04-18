The Big Picture Great news for fans of Fallout: the post-apocalyptic series has been renewed for a second season.

The series takes place in a future Los Angeles after a nuclear disaster, with citizens living underground.

The series stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Clifton Moten, and is streaming now.

Oh well, if you're the type of guy that likes to roam around, you're never in one place, you roam from town to town, then accessing Fallout on any device via Prime Video will be a blessing for you. And the good news? You'll never have to settle down with just one season of the post-apocalyptic barnstormer of a series, which has just been renewed for a second season from the streamer, and you'll be as happy as a clown.

Fallout is an adaptation of the beloved Bethesda Softworks game franchise, overseen by showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner and produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The series has become a hit for the streamer, debuting to some of the best reviews Prime Video has ever received, with an impressive 94 percent positive average critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to the streamer, the show ranks among its top three titles to date, although it has not provided specific viewership data to support this claim. Amazon MGM chief Jennifer Salke released the following statement touting the renewal, and praising the cast which includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan.

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show. The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park. We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us, as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout.”

What Is 'Fallout' About?

Fallout revolves primarily around Lucy, played by Purnell, a happy-go-lucky "vault dweller" who has been raised underground in a nuclear bunker, a number of which have housed humanity since a nuclear apocalypse in an alternate 1960s America. When raiders from above ground storm her bunker and kidnap her father, Lucy must venture into the wasteland and confront the monsters she finds up there — human or otherwise — to reunite with her father and put an end to the raiders who took him.Fallout is streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the second season of Fallout.

There is currently no release date for Fallout Season 2. Season 1 is streaming now in full on Prime Video.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

