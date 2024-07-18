The Big Picture Showrunners confirm scripts for Fallout Season 2 are in hand, promising more exciting content.

Amazon MGM Studios Head Of Television hints Season 2 may arrive sooner than expected.

Fallout Season 1 was praised by critics and fans, and nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ever since the Emmy-nominated Fallout was renewed for a second season in the same month of its premiere, several updates have come up regarding how far along development has been, including promising ones not long ago from showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who just earned Emmy nominations for writing the pilot episodes of the post-apocalyptic series. Most recently, Amazon MGM Studios Head Of Television Vernon Sanders provided more news about the next season, revealing no precise release date but hinting that it may arrive sooner than expected.

Speaking with Deadline, Sanders confirmed that the scripts of Fallout Season 2 are already "in hand," saying, "On Fallout, the team has had such a crisp and clear vision all along, so I can share that we already have scripts in hand for Season 2. We’ve set a high quality bar, so we’re going to make sure that Season 2 not only lives up to Season 1 but delivers even more. We’ve got a plan that we’re moving very fast on. I can’t tell you an exact date, but I think everyone will be happy with how quickly we’re able to get back with Season 2."

Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Xelia Mendes-Jones, Fallout is an adaptation of Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky’s popular video game franchise. Its first season, which premiered in April 2024, has received positive reviews from critics and fans far and wide and, of late, it has been nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Goggins.

Sanders' status update on Fallout Season 2 comes only a month after showrunners Wagner and Robertson-Dworet offered how much progress they had made on the new season. "We are going as fast as we possibly can," Wagner shared at the time. "And we’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done. We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done. We are hitting the ground running this season. We’re going to be pedal to the metal to get Season 2 out as fast as humanly possible."

Robertson-Dworet further teased how much exciting content would be included in Fallout Season 2, particularly the ones that couldn’t make it into the previous season. "And there are so many things we wanted to do in Season 1 where we were like, 'That would be amazing, let’s do that in Season 2,'" the brilliant creator said. "So it feels like we’re so much farther along, and it’s honestly really exciting, and we’re just really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn’t quite fit in Season 1. We’re excited to get to now do those now."

Fallout Season 1 is available to watch on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on Season 2.

