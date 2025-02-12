We’re almost a full year removed from Fallout Season 1, which premiered on Prime Video last year on April 10 and was hailed as one of the best shows of the year, taking home more than 15 Emmy nominations. Set in the Fallout video game universe that fans have come to know and love for more than 20 years, Fallout is an original story not based directly on one of the games preceding it. The show was such a success that Prime Video wasted no time in announcing that Fallout had been renewed for Season 2, and work was beginning on it right away. During a recent chat with Deadline at the premiere for The White Lotus Season 3, Fallout star Walton Goggins shared his praise for Season 2 and teased what fans can expect to see:

"I thought Season 1 was extraordinary. Personally, I was very pleased with it. This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done, and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it."

Fallout earned sublime scores of 94% from critics and 90% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show was charting in the Prime Video top 10 as recently as a week ago, despite releasing roughly 10 months ago. Fallout Season 1 was a gift to both fans who know and love the franchise, as well as newcomers with no familiarity who were just interested in checking out a new TV show, so for Goggins to say that the second season “blows Season 1 out of the water” is undeniably exciting for everyone on pins and needles waiting for Season 2. Fallout Season 2 has been in production since November 2024, and while the show does not yet have an official release date, the most likely window is likely sometime in 2026.

Who Stars in ‘Fallout’?