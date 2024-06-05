The Big Picture The Last of Us and Fallout prove successful adaptations can be done right with the right application and storytelling appeal.

Fallout Season 2 development is well on its way with progress made and foundations laid from the first season giving the creators a head start on the next chapter.

Season 2 of Fallout will see Lucy and the Ghoul embark on a new mission in the Wasteland, centered around family and unanswered questions.

The present drive to adapt video games is a frontier that many knew existed in the entertainment industry, though few have successfully taken on the daunting task. HBO's The Last of Us and Prime Video's Fallout are two of the most recent examples that prove with the right application, video game adaptations can be done right. Exploring the wasteland that was once Los Angeles, the first season of Fallout sees Ella Purnell as Lucy McLean, an underground resident of Vault 33 seeking out her lost father. The dystopian series has proven to be a mega-hit for Prime Video so far, and now all eyes turn to its second season as several loose ends remain.

Looking ahead to what comes next, Fallout showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have explained how much progress they've made in mapping out the coming season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Walter wasn't going to be drawn into offering a release window for Season 2, citing that it was still in early development.

"The internet has an interesting habit of making non-binding statements binding, so I’m hesitant to give a date that will be taken out of context and live on Reddit for a year or so," Wagner explained. "But we are going as fast as we possibly can, and we’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done. We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done. We are hitting the ground running this season. We’re going to be pedal to the metal to get Season 2 out as fast as humanly possible."

While a concrete release window was not part of the conversation, the pair agreed that the development of Season 1 had laid the required foundations for Season 2's story to thrive successfully. "And there are so many things we wanted to do in Season 1 where we were like, 'That would be amazing, let’s do that in Season 2,'" Robertson-Dworet recalls. "So it feels like we’re so much farther along and it’s honestly really exciting, and we’re just really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn’t quite fit in Season 1. We’re excited to get to now do those now."

The Vast Wasteland Beckons For Heroes of 'Fallout'

By the time the eighth and final episode of the first season of Prime Video’s Fallout had aired, it was clear that the lives of its main players were forever changed. Fallout has been among Prime Video's most-watched series since its premiere, and Season 2 will see the heroes, Lucy and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) set out into the Wasteland with new missions in mind. Their quest will center around Lucy's father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), and the Ghoul's family. Goggins, who portrays the Ghoul, has recently teased what comes next for his character arc development.

"In the conversations that we've had, we knew that if we were to get a second season that the first season really unpacked very little," Goggins confirmed. "You know, there was really very little they explored even though it feels big. Because the game itself is hundreds, a thousand hours, but in this fictionalized version of a Fallout story that fits in the canon of Fallout, in this story that we're telling, there's so many questions left unanswered."

The first season of Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on Season 2.

