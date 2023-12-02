The Big Picture Prime Video secured the rights to create a Fallout TV series, winning over Bethesda's Todd Howard and earning the approval of fans hoping for a faithful adaptation.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are developing the series, which will be another installment in the franchise's story and a part of the canon.

The show will be an original story set within the Fallout universe, exploring unexplored vaults and locations beyond the United States, with a focus on Los Angeles and Vault 33.

After years of various studios trying to get the rights to the Fallout series of games, Prime Video finally succeeded in winning over Bethesda Softworks director Todd Howard with their pitch for a television series. Developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and starring the trio of Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten, the series will become a part of the franchise's canon, acting as yet another installment in the story depicted in the games. Howard, along with the series' creator Tim Cain, have both been involved in the process, boding well for fans hoping for a faithful adaptation. Even more encouraging is the positive partnership forged between Howard and Nolan.

While at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend to promote the series, Nolan, Purnell, and Moten sat down for a group interview including Collider's Steve Weintraub, where they had a wide-ranging discussion about Fallout, from the characters to the finer process behind bringing the games to life. Nolan was asked to open up about working with Howard and the trials that come with adapting a series so close to its creator's heart. Howard notably directed the development of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, two monumental title from Bethesda that earned widespread acclaim, even if they marked a departure from the first two isometric Fallout games.

Although Howard had been understandably nervous about handing over the keys to anyone who came knocking at the vault door, Nolan was exactly the person he needed. Nolan is the mastermind behind Person of Interest and co-created Westworld, but he's also had experience with adaptations, co-writing both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises with his auteur brother Christopher Nolan. Part of what sold Howard on Nolan was that he understood a "rigorous" adaptation of Fallout wasn't needed, but an original one that lived in the same world with the same rules. "So what was exciting about the very first conversation that I had with Todd, we sat down for lunch, he liked my work, I liked his, and he had spent years kind of rebuffing offers to adapt these games, waiting to try to find someone who sort of got it," the producer said. Coupled with the mutual admiration of each other's work, it was enough to convince Howard to hand Nolan the reins to bring his original Fallout vision to life:

"I had the good fortune of having played. In my life before, when I didn't work in television and when I didn't have children, I played games pretty often, and Fallout 3 is a game that I had played. And there's no completion of that game, but I played it for hours and hours and hours, and had been very taken with the tone of it and the world of it. So when we sat down, it was sort of this love connection of, 'I've always wanted to meet you,' and vice versa. From the beginning, it seemed very clear that Todd had... In truth, my favorite collaborators to adapt from are dead people because they don't argue. Todd is very much alive, but had that great, great confidence of someone who has created a world, [and] allowed in some cases – New Vegas is an example – other people to sort of create within that world. So he had both the confidence and the experience of knowing that if you build a good enough world, people can create within it and connect to the stories that you've told."

'Fallout' Was Always Going to Be an Original Story

Close

Howard's confidence in letting Nolan play around in the Fallout sandbox was extremely important for the producer to have in making the show. The world developed in the games is colossal with many unexplored vaults and so many locations in and beyond the United States whose reactions to the nuclear apocalypse could be explored. There was never any intention of adapting the story of Fallout 3, 4, or New Vegas because the team understood there was so much ground upon which a new Fallout installment for television could be built. For Nolan and company, that means taking things back to Los Angeles to the unexplored Vault 33, a move that he ultimately believes is for the best:

"So, we knew from the beginning that we wanted to tell an original story within the Fallout universe. And because of the way the games work, where each game is a different city with a different set of characters, with a different set of deeper questions it wants to ask and different ways of playing with time, and all the delicious speculative fiction, the bits and pieces that go into each of these stories, that if we did it right, we'd fit right in. And I think that's where we've landed. It feels like another entry in the series, in hopefully the best way."

Fallout premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 12, 2024, in the U.S. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the video game adaptation.