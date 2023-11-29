The Big Picture Fans at CCXP get an exclusive up-close look at the upcoming series Fallout, based on the popular video game franchise.

The involvement of key figures from the game's development, along with the series being considered canon, enhances the potential success of Fallout on Prime Video.

Fallout is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

Fans visiting CCXP this week can take to the Wasteland as Prime Video is giving visitors to the fan expo the opportunity to get a first look at their highly-anticipated upcoming series Fallout, adapted from the massively successful video game franchise of the same name. The booth on offer is full of the kind of paraphernalia that Fallout fans would spot a mile off, including that trademark Vault-Tec logo and the entrance to one of the notorious vaults.

Although the release of the Fallout series is still months away, there's optimism about it maintaining the distinctive 1950s retrofuturistic style found in the games. Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who serve as writers and executive producers, collaborated with Bethesda, the studio behind the game, with input from Todd Howard, the president of the game developer, and Tim Cain, co-creator of the original game. The active involvement of key figures from the game's development is a positive sign, especially considering recent successful adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which remains one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, and The Last of Us. Amazon would love to have a hit of that magnitude on their hands, and they're swinging for the fences with this one.

Similar to the video game franchise, the post-apocalyptic narrative revolves around humanity's struggle for survival in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world. What adds to Fallout's allure for fans of the video game franchise is that the events in the Prime Video series will be considered canon within the Fallout universe. This implies that the show will establish connections with both past and potentially upcoming video game installments. While Fallout often features significant time leaps between entries, the timeline placement of the series will undoubtedly broaden the familiar world that players have grown attached to, providing new perspectives and insights into the lore that they know so well.

Who Is in the 'Fallout' Series?

The cast of Fallout features Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Fallout premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 12, 2024. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about the series ahead of its release. Check out the new images below and stay tuned for more CCXP news.

