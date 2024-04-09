The Big Picture Fallout series premiere moves up to April 10, with all episodes dropping at once. Fans can enjoy the global event on Prime Video.

Prime Video's buzzworthy show Fallout―an adaptation of the popular video game franchise―will premiere two days earlier than originally planned. The new premiere date is set for April 10 at 6 PM PT, moving from April 12. The release format also changes from the original weekly drop to an all-episode drop. The surprise was revealed using an ad aired during Monday’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game (via Deadline). Series star Walton Goggins took to Fallout's official X account to confirm the new premiere date and release format. Prime Video plans a global fan premiere event for the series.

From Westworld Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the official description of the series reads:

Fallout is based on one of the greatest video game series of all time. Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell stars as Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father. Aaron Moten is Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He will do anything to further the Brotherhood’s goals of bringing law and order to the wasteland. Goggins is the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world. These disparate parties collide when chasing an artifact from an enigmatic researcher that has the potential to radically change the power dynamic in this world.

Who Is Behind 'Fallout' TV series?

Nolan and Joy serve as executive producers on the show, with Nolan directing the first three episodes. The series stars Purnell (Yellowjackets), Moten (Emancipation) and Goggins (The Hateful Eight). Other cast members include Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU) and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Stream all episodes of Fallout tomorrow at 6 PM PT exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.