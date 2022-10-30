Prime Video has released a brand-new featurette for their upcoming Fallout series, the highly-anticipated adaptation of the iconic RPG video game franchise. This new 2-minute and 30-second video focuses on members of Bethesda Game Studios, the company behind the franchise, as they discuss what it means to be taking Fallout from the medium of video games and into this new series.

The new video features Todd Howard, the director and executive producer at Bethesda who also serves as executive producer on the upcoming Prime Video series, Tim Cain, co-creator of the Fallout franchise, and Istvan Pely, art director at Bethesda. Howard provides some insight into how the series came about and how Hollywood has been coming to Bethesda trying to get a movie made based on the Fallout universe for over a decade, but that it was never "the right fit." He also says that the reason that this series was the one he said yes to was because of the people attached to it like Jonathan Nolan — Nolan is a self-admitted huge fan of the series who will serve as both an executive producer on the project and the director of its pilot episode. Cain spoke on how glad and proud he is to see a series that he was part of creating grow into what it is now. Pely also praised the team of the upcoming series adaptation on how close they stuck to the art direction that they have established in the games, with the iconic look of Fallout being able to seamlessly transition from game to show.

The featurette ends with Nolan working on the set of Prime Video's Fallout series as he discusses many of the great qualities of the franchise as a whole before he's asked how he got involved with the television series. He says that he planned on writing the "next great American novel," but then a friend gave him a copy of Fallout 3, and "now [he's] working in television," demonstrating the great impact that that game and this franchise have had on him.

Image via Bethesda Game Studios

RELATED: First ‘Fallout’ Series Image Takes You Inside the Vault

What is Fallout about?

Starting production last June, Prime Video’s Fallout series is based on the beloved and critically-lauded post-apocalyptic RPG series that first debuted in 1997. Players set out across the radiated Wasteland, made up of what's left of a world based on a future envisioned by post-World War II America which has been reduced to nothing following a nuclear war that takes place in 2077. Survivors of this Great War took refuge in large underground bunkers known as Vaults, which the player ventures out of and takes part in several stories and quests as they meet characters along the way and define their own character through dialogue and actions.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, a writer on 2018's Tomb Raider film and Captain Marvel, serves as showrunner of the Fallout series alongside Silicon Valley co-executive producer, Graham Wagner. Both also join Nolan as executive producers on the project along with Athena Wickham and Lisa Joy, the pair also representing Kilter Films along with Nolan. Howard and James Altman will also executive produce on behalf of Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, respectively. The currently announced cast of the series includes Yellowjacket and Arcane star Ella Purnell and Justified star Walton Goggins in lead roles. Other cast members also include Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten, all currently in undisclosed roles. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

There’s still no release date for Prime Video’s Fallout. You can check out the new featurette for the upcoming series down below: