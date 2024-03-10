The Big Picture McFarlane Toys is releasing Fallout series figurines, giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming live-action television series.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan bring their sci-fi signature to the series, focusing on making a show that resonates with fans of the game.

The Fallout series features an ensemble cast including Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan, set to premiere on Prime Video on April 11.

After a good year for on-screen video game adaptations last year, all eyes are on Prime Video’s Fallout series. McFarlane Toys has launched figurines based on the characters from the upcoming live-action television series to mark the occasion. The collection includes individual figurines of Lucy, Maximus, the Ghoul, and Vault Boy along with a case of 6 figures. The collectibles stand 6 inches tall and come finished with a scenic backdrop for display, an art card, and secret bonus items.

While most plot details are kept tightly under wraps for the post-apocalyptic drama, fans have seen the first trailer of the series, which seems very close to the original game with its character designs, setting, and Easter Eggs. The trailer showcases life both inside the vault and in the wasteland as Lucy ventures out and we encounter deadly robots to inconvenient old ladies and everything in between. The trailer has a slightly serious tone, promising a balance between humor seen in the teaser and the survival drama we know it to be.

Who Is Behind the 'Fallout' Series?

The series is developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, whose sci-fi signature can be seen throughout the trailer. Nolan recently spoke about managing fans’ expectations’. He said, “I don’t think you really can set out to please the fans of anything, or please anyone other than yourself.” He further elaborated on the effort to make a series wherein fans can find resonating themes, “I think you have to come into this trying to make the show that you wanna make and trusting that, as fans of the game, we would find the pieces that were essential to us with the games and try to do the best version of those that we can.” Further adding, “It’s a fool’s errand to try to figure out how to make people happy in that way. You’ve gotta make yourself happy, and I’ve made myself very happy with the show.”

The series has an ensemble including Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Mike Doyle as Mr. Spencer, Moisés Arias as Lucy's brother Norm, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, Cherien Dabis as Birdie, Dale Dickey as Ma June, Matty Cardarople as Huey and many more.

All episodes of Fallout will be available on Prime Video on April 11. You can find out more about the series with our guide here and order the new figurines, which you can see above, here.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Geneva Robertson-Dworet Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

