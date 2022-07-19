Prime Video has recently got the license to turn the best-selling game franchise, Fallout, into a television show. The post-apocalyptic RPG series is up for imaginative storytelling, with Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy producing. The exterior set of the destroyed Super Duper Mart — a run-down store that has appeared in various Fallout game versions — has already teased fans with familiar references from the critically-lauded video game franchise. And now, cast member Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) confirmed via Instagram that Prime Video's new Fallout series has officially begun filming, with him playing the radiation-infused ghoul.

Shortly after the release of Collider's exclusive behind-the-scenes photos depicting the post-apocalyptic Super Duper Mart, Goggins teased the upcoming series' first day of production, showing him in the dressing room with his character's name on the background. "Deep breath. Exhale. Let's see where this road goes," Goggins said in the caption. Another confirmed star, Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), quickly responded to the post, saying, "Glad to be traveling it with you."

The well-known post-apocalyptic role-playing video game was developed by Interplay Entertainment and released for the first time in October 1997. It tells the tale of a Vault Dweller who is entrusted with finding a water chip in the area known as the Wasteland, traveling through the ruins of a post-World War II American vision of the future.

While fans are familiar with the video game synopsis, most of the TV show's plot and directions are currently being played close to the vest, as has become the practice with high-profile shows. However, as the television series adaptation marks Fallout's first time venturing outside gaming, it is safe to say the TV series — and storyline — will certainly be ambitious. It is also not yet clear whether the adaptation will refer to any particular game version. Still, fans have been speculating which game the series will be based on as Bethesda and Prime Video have been relatively silent about what Fallout will entail. But based on the Super Duper Mart set photos, it appears extremely probable that Fallout 3 is the upcoming show's main inspiration.

Joining Goggins and MacLachlan are Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead), who is chosen to play the series' main lead, Xelia Mendes-Jones (Havoc), and Aaron Moten (The Transfiguration) in a yet unspecified roles.

