In an epic and hilarious collaboration that seems ripped straight from the game itself, Prime and Vault-Tec have unveiled an incredible competition that's bound to have Fallout fans and apocalypse preppers alike buzzing with excitement. Dubbed "Prepare for Fallout with Prime," the contest celebrates the launch of the much anticipated Fallout series on Prime Video by offering what might be the most audacious giveaway in post-apocalyptic history.

Imagine riding out the end of the world in style, nestled comfortably in your own vault. The Vault-Dweller Pack promises just that, with a luxurious 75” Samsung TV for those quiet nights, a record player for that old-world charm, an Eames Lounge Chair for unparalleled comfort, and an almost obscene quantity of caviar to ensure you're dining in style. Not to mention, 900 bottles of Jones Nuka-Cola Victory and a staggering 10,000 cans of corn and beans to ensure you won't go hungry for, well, centuries.

For those who dream of wandering the wastelands, the Wastelander Pack has got you covered. Prepare to flex your muscles with a power-lifting weight set, grill your catch of the day on the Big Green Egg Kamado Grill, keep your drinks cold in a Yeti Cooler, and stay energized with 250 tubs of protein powder. And because the outdoors isn't without its nuisances, you'll also be equipped with 300 cans of Raid Bug Spray to keep those pesky insects at bay.

What's 'Fallout' About?

Set against the backdrop of one of the most beloved video games of all time, the Fallout series on Prime Video delves into a world starkly divided between the haves and the have-nots, 200 years after civilisation as we know it came to an end. The narrative explores the lives of luxury fallout shelter inhabitants who are now forced to confront the harsh realities of the surface world — a place brimming with danger, oddities, and violent encounters. Interested vault dwellers and wasteland wanderers can throw their hat in the ring by visiting the official contest site. And for those looking to stay up-to-date on all things Fallout, be sure to follow the series on social media at @FalloutOnPrime on Twitter/X and Instagram.

Catch the premiere of Fallout on April 11, exclusively on Prime Video, and immerse yourself in a story of survival, discovery, and the enduring human spirit in the face of the end of the world. Oh, and some absolutely pitch black post-apocalyptic humor too.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Geneva Robertson-Dworet

