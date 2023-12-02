The Big Picture Prime Video's television adaptation of Fallout will translate the natural comedy of the game series without relying on constant quips and one-liners.

The show will embrace the absurdity of the post-apocalyptic wasteland, treating strange happenings seriously while still delivering moments of comedy and subversive themes.

Star Walton Goggins and showrunner Graham Wagner will lean on the subversive nature and dark comedy of the story.

The Fallout video game series may be set in a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland full of horrifically mutated creatures and people, but it never takes that bleak setting deathly seriously. There's a sense of absurdity and dark humor as colorful oddballs inhabit New Vegas, the Capital Wasteland, The Commonwealth, and beyond in this ruined world. The retro-futuristic angle only compounds that with silly additions like the cartoon mascot Vault Boy paying homage to the era. As far as Walton Goggins and showrunner Graham Wagner are concerned, Prime Video's television adaptation of the franchise will be focused on directly translating that natural comedy the series is known for, rather than beating people over the head with quips and one-liners.

During a group interview, including Collider's Steve Weintraub at CCXP in Brazil, Goggins and Wagner talked about their approach to translating Fallout's humor to television. The key to everything for Wagner was to not let comedy dominate the series. Everyone who worked on the show, including Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy who adapted the games for television, still wanted to tell a compelling science fiction story revolving around its main characters played by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Goggins. The showrunner, whose previous experience includes comedy hits like Portlandia, Silicon Valley, and The Office felt, however, that it didn't need to be crafted around comedy for viewers to laugh at the absurdity involving experimental vaults, noseless ghouls, and a paramilitary organization that practically worships the war-ready armor they wear:

"I wouldn't call this a comedy-forward show. I come from comedy, and I was probably the most annoying guy in the edit room, being like, 'Take that out. Take that out,' because it's science fiction. So, a suspension of disbelief is already an uphill battle. We’ve got a 200-year-old Ghoul without a nose; we’ve got a lady who lives in a home and all of her roommates wear blue jumpsuits together; another guy, he wants nothing more than to wear a two-ton power armor set and blow s--- up. These are already pretty big ideas and I just don't think zingers and one-liners help with that buy-in. So, we were pretty grounded because I think the conceit of the show is fundamentally humorous, which is what happens when you outsource the survival of the human race to a private corporation. Things get weird. We kind of felt like we needed to just service those darkly committed premises with pretty much a straight face as often as we could."

'Fallout' Will Eagerly Embrace Absurdism With a Straight Face

Again, the word Goggins returns to when describing Fallout is "absurdist." "Yeah, it's absurdist, right?" he added. "In a lot of ways it's subversive, the themes that it really kind of talks about." Prime Video's take on Fallout will similarly try to draw a bit of hilarity by treating the strangest happenings of the wasteland seriously and delivering violence that also evokes comedy. "It’s, I guess, winking at the audience through the violence as much as it is the comedy, but the comedy, as is in the game, for me is deadly serious. It's situationally funny."

Wagner admits that riding that line between humor and seriousness is no easy feat. Fallout won't be like his previous comedic work, but it hopes to land a few laughs by keeping its characters off-balance with moments that leave them questioning exactly what's going on with this world and the people in it:

"Yeah. There are no one-liners, there is not like, 'Look at me now, I think you should laugh.' I don't know, for me, I think comedy... I’m mean, guys, Portlandia and The Office and Baskets and Silicon Valley, and all the rest of it. What I find funny is watching people in situations where, 'What the f--- is going on right now?' And you're a little on your heels. And that's how I feel about watching this show. It was a hard tone, I think, for these guys to crack and for Jonathan to capture visually, but they did the hard work for us."

Fallout premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 12, 2024, in the U.S. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the video game adaptation.