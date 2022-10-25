In celebration of the 25th birthday of the Fallout videogame franchise, Prime Video has released a new image from their highly-anticipated series adaptation. All the games in the franchise take place in a future where humanity was almost wiped out by a nuclear holocaust, as players take control of a warrior trying to survive in the apocalypse.

The image shows some people inside a metal structure looking at the light that comes in through a round door. The facility is similar to the Vaults, massive bunker-like underground constructions where different human settlements survived during the apocalypse. In most Fallout games, players need to explore the outside world using heavy armor that can protect the human body from radiation and give them some defense against the mutant creatures that now roam the Earth. These missions are usually attached to finding new resources for your Vault or even inviting allies that can help your community to prosper amidst the chaos.

Prime Video’s Fallout series started production last June. So, considering how CGI-heavy the series should be, it’s not surprising they didn't release a trailer for the franchise’s anniversary. Still, the new image is an excellent reminder Fallout is coming to TV sometime next year, and we can’t wait to see how the games acid fits the TV format. The franchise is also beloved for its thrilling combat and ambiguous moral choices, many of which can doom or save your Vault depending on who you decide to anger. Of course, that is harder to adapt to a linear story, but the universe of Fallout is so rich we’re sure Prime Video will find an elegant solution.

Image via CBS

Fallout’s currently announced cast includes Yellowjacket and Arcane star Ella Purnell and Justified star Walton Goggins in lead roles. Rounding up the cast are Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten.

Prime Video’s Fallout is showrunned by Geneva Robertson-Dworet, a writer on 2018's Tomb Raider and Captain Marvel, and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner. The duo also serves as executive producers. In addition, Johnathon Nolan is set to direct the series' pilot episode and will serve as an executive producer for Kilter Films. Nolan has previously directed the pilot episode for HBO's Westworld. Other executive producers include Athena Wickham and Lisa Joy for Kilter Films, Todd Howard on behalf of Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

There’s still no release date for Prime Video’s Fallout. Check out the new image below: