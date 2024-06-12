The Big Picture Fallout executive producer Jonathan Nolan says one of the greatest challenges with casting and creating the series was incorporating different playstyles.

Showrunners envisioned an ensemble cast to represent different in-game approaches from players, from Lucy's peaceful approach to The Ghoul's nihilist actions.

Season 2 of Fallout is already confirmed with New Vegas likely to bring new challenges for the creative team.

All video game adaptations inevitably face the same issue of how to compensate for a lack of gameplay. Making the jump from an interactive medium to a more passive one means finding ways to fill in the gaps between story beats in a way that's still compelling for viewers to watch. For some games, this is easier than others. Where The Last of Us could lean heavily on an already strong narrative and beloved characters with some clever tweaks from Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, Prime Video's Fallout series faced an uphill battle as an adaptation of a role-playing game where players craft their own characters and approaches to the story. Even with the rich world of the post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic franchise, there's no avoiding taking part of the enjoyment of the games away.

In a recent interview with Deadline, executive producer and director Jonathan Nolan was asked how the Fallout team developed and cast characters to make them fit within the game world. While he's previously explained that Walton Goggins was always their choice for The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, Lucy and Maximus were a little more complicated since they were closer to player-built characters. Nolan delved into how the problem of player freedom came up early and often when trying to fill out the main cast, as it became difficult to account for every play style.

"I think one of the early quandaries with this series was the role-playing game aspect of it. In the games, you design your own character. Lisa [Joy] was not familiar with Fallout, and we sat down to play when we were developing the project. You’re gonna spend, like, an hour creating your own character. Does it look like you? Look like someone else? There’s so much fun to be had there. But the point is, there is no protagonist. The protagonist is a literal every person. You can make that person whatever you want them to be. It was hard for us because everyone’s experience of any Fallout game is totally different. You might play it as a really good person. I might play as a really bad person."

'Fallout's Ensemble Allowed Different In-Game Approaches to Be Represented

Nolan acknowledged that "the point of the game is that everyone’s experiences are totally different," and there would be no way to replicate the play styles of every player. However, he credits showrunners and co-creators Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet for envisioning an ensemble cast in the first place. Each of the three main characters would then embody how different players experience Fallout, from the new player experience with Ella Purnell's Lucy, who is unfamiliar with the wasteland, to The Ghoul, who understands the world well and mows down anyone in his way, often for the love of the game.

Beyond that, Nolan also saw that approach as akin to the various factions present in the Fallout universe. Like in any of the games, choosing a faction to side with changes the story, something prevalent in Season 1's hunt for Siggi Wilzig's (Michael Emerson) head. Aaron Moten's Maximus wants the technology in the doctor for the Brotherhood of Steel, Lucy seeks it for an audience with Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury), and The Ghoul merely spots a bidding war to take advantage of. Everything the characters do then equates to how players would pursue these routes if the show were a game.

"So we knew from the beginning with Geneva and Graham, our showrunners, that whatever story we wanted to tell, we’d have to find a different way into it. But early on, they landed on this idea of an ensemble, which to us, was a brilliant solve, because the other thing in the Fallout games is there are all these factions. You decide to join them or not, and that shapes your experience. So we were able to have three characters with very different backgrounds and stories who, roughly, equate the different experiences you could have playing the game. There was Lucy, the vault dweller, who roughly relates to the kind of newbie first-time player, who’s constantly choosing the virtuous dialogue choices. You have the ghoul, who is fully living the nihilistic bad guy choices."

Fallout is already confirmed for Season 2, which will head to the fan-favorite New Vegas. When the time comes, Nolan and company will have a new challenge to face with deciding how to incorporate the ending of Obsidian's beloved Fallout: New Vegas without alienating players who chose a different outcome for the Mojave. Until then, stay tuned here at Collider for updates and catch up on Season 1 on Prime Video.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

