The Big Picture Amazon Prime's Fallout series features real-life, functioning Pip-Boys for the cast, enhancing the actors' immersion in the post-apocalyptic world.

The Fallout series, based on the popular video game franchise, showcases a post-nuclear wasteland where characters must navigate dangerous surroundings.

Premiering April 10, Fallout is produced by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, offering a unique blend of sci-fi and dystopian elements.

Fans of the post-apocalyptic genre can soon head underground with Amazon Prime Video's Fallout, the upcoming series based on the video game franchise of the same name. When traversing the land in the game, one of the key items players use is a Pip-Boy, a wristwatch computer that assists them on their journey. However, the stars of Fallout have revealed that the Pip-Boys weren't only used in the game - the show's creators made real-life, functional Pip-Boys for the cast to wear.

In an interview with Total Film, two of the main actors in the series, Kyle MacLachlan and Ella Purnell, described the Pip-Boys they were given and how they helped them get into character. "I love working with the little Pip-Boy. Taking that idea, an animated concept, and turning it into a real piece of working equipment, that was really fun. They actually did program some stuff in there that we could play with," MacLachlan said. In the Fallout game series, Pip-Boys are used as a navigational menu for the player, allowing them to access a map of the world and other gadgets to help them in a nuclear wasteland. The Pip-Boys also allow players to customize and change their inventory. While MacLachlan didn't say exactly what the real-life Pip-Boys did, he said they provided some "little location things [and] some other movement." He added:

"It was all pre-programmed, of course, but you actually had something you could interact with which is not just a blank something that you’re looking at. There was actually activity going on there, which is very helpful as an actor."

Purnell similarly described the Pip-Boy, saying, "Putting on the Vault Suit for the first time, and the Pip-Boy, and walking into the Vault that was built up in real life in this set in New York was insane. The attention to detail was insane." She added that it "allows you to be better at your job because you’re reacting in real time. You’re able to improvise a little and collaborate with your director because you’re able to say, 'Well, what if I did this?' because you’ve got props all around you, every notebook is full."

'Fallout' Features a Post-Apocalyptic World

Fallout, much like the games, depicts the aftermath of nuclear devastation that forces everyone into underground Vaults. Hundreds of years later, Vault Dweller Lucy (Purnell) is forced to leave her bunker and go on a mission through the dangerous, irradiated remains of Los Angeles. MacLachlan stars as Hank, Lucy's father, and the series also stars Walton Goggins, Mike Doyle, Aaron Moten, and more.

Fallout comes from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who also executive produce through their Kilter Films banner via an overall deal with Amazon. Nolan also directed the first three episodes of the show. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces alongside Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks' James Altman.

Fallout premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 10.