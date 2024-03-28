The Big Picture Join us at the Culver Theatre on April 7 for an exclusive early screening of the first two episodes of 'Fallout' before it hits Prime Video.

Los Angeles, it’s time to leave your vaults and head for the surface with us. For our next special screening, Collider is teaming up with Prime Video for an exciting one-time-only opportunity. For fans of the original Bethesda series, or just really fun sci-fi television, we’re offering the chance to catch the first two episodes of Fallout , directed by executive producer Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), in a theater before it hits streaming. This is the only chance to see it up on the big screen, so read on for full details on how to win free tickets.

Fallout is an eight-episode series that takes place within the world of the Bethesda video games. From writers Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, this post-apocalyptic story (200 years post-apocalypse) will follow a handful of characters from different walks of life as they explore and survive their irradiated world. The show brings to screen the vault dwellers through Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as the bright-eyed, optimistic Lucy looking to recreate a better tomorrow, the necrotic ghouls with Walton Goggins’ (Justified) shady character, the Brotherhood of Steel with Maximus, played by Aaron Moten (Disjointed), and fearsome creatures and wacky weapons from the game. Fallout also stars Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (Ender’s Game), Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time), and more.

‘Fallout’ Screening Details

Come hang out with us and be some of the first to watch the first two episodes of Fallout ahead of the show’s official release to Prime Video. The early screening will take place at the Culver Theatre on Sunday, April 7 at 7 pm, and will be your only chance to see it on a movie screen. All guests will be provided with free popcorn, soda, and candy!

How to Get ‘Fallout’ Tickets

To enter for your chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you snag a spot! We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to April 7, so keep an eye out.

Fallout drops all eight episodes on Prime Video on April 11.