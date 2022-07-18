With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.

The new images show off the nuclear-irradiated supermarket's exterior, the wear and tear of the post-war, well, fallout leaving its mark on the facade. The building has the familiar Super Duper Mart logo from the games and has several destroyed vehicles in its parking lot that truly capture that feeling of the 50s retro-futurism that the games are bathed in. The Super Duper Mart first appeared in 2008's Fallout 3 and has appeared in every Bethesda-developed entry in the series since, including Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Fallout Shelter. Advertisements for the supermarket also made appearances in Obsidian's Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout is a beloved and critically-lauded post-apocalyptic RPG series that has won numerous Game of the Year awards across its many entries. The games see players traversing the remnants of a future based on the future envisioned by post-World War II America, a future that was destroyed in a nuclear war that takes place in 2077. Survivors of this Great War took refuge in large underground bunkers known as Vaults. The mainline games take place centuries after the nukes fell and see the player character stepping out into the world from one of these Vaults, making choices along the way as they attempt to survive the destroyed surface world.

Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, a writer on 2018's Tomb Raider film as well as Captain Marvel, and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner serve as the series' showrunners and executive producers. Johnathon Nolan is set to direct the series' pilot episode and will serve as an executive producer for Kilter Films. Nolan has previously directed the pilot episode for HBO's Westworld as well as other episodes in the sci-fi series. The currently announced cast of the series includes Yellowjacket and Arcane star Ella Purnell and Justified star Walton Goggins in lead roles.

Other cast members that are connected to the project are Detective Cooper himself, Kyle MacLachlan from Twin Peaks, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten, all currently in undisclosed roles. Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Along with Robertson-Dworet, Wagner, and Nolan, Athena Wickham and Lisa Joy will also serve as executive producers, the pair also representing Kilter Films, alongside Todd Howard on behalf of Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman on behalf of Bethesda Softworks.

The Fallout series for Prime Video is currently filming and does not have a release date or window currently announced. Check out the images from the Fallout set down below.

