In 2020, in a time that now feels so long ago, Amazon first purchased the rights to head a live-action adaptation of the iconic Fallout video game series. Fast-forward four years and plenty of comings and goings in the production department. Prime Video, alongside creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, is finally about to premiere Fallout to a worldwide audience.

Backed by the aforementioned Joy and Nolan, with the latter in particular already a massive fan of the franchise, the new series has managed to onboard some of the most exciting actors currently working, from Ella Purnell to Walton Goggins. In the shadow of hit video game adaptations such as Halo and, in particular, The Last of Us, which Jonathan Nolan claims the Fallout series has to thank for opening up the door to create such a big project, there are plenty of eyes honed in on the post-apocalyptic adventure to see whether it matches the impressively high standards set by the video game. With that in mind, here is a look at exactly where and when you can stream Fallout.

When Does 'Fallout' Premiere?

Fallout officially premieres on April 12, 2024. This date also marks the debut of Apple TV's new big-budget adventure, Franklin, starring Michael Douglas, and the Alex Garland movie Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst.

Is 'Fallout' Streaming Online?

Yes! Fallout will be exclusively available to stream on Prime Video, joining the indulgent list of top content currently available on the streamer. For those without a subscription who need one in time to watch the most exciting video game adaptation of 2024, a Prime Video subscription can be acquired for just $8.99 per month or, alternatively, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription costing $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

Can You Watch 'Fallout' Without Prime Video?

As it stands, Fallout will be exclusively available on Prime Video, and sadly, there will be no other way to watch it. Currently, there is no information regarding any DVD or Blu-ray release, but given the franchise's popularity, there may likely be one. To keep up to date with any news regarding a DVD or Blu-ray release, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

Watch the 'Fallout' Trailer

On March 7, 2024, Prime Video officially invited the world to the apocalypse in the form of a Fallout trailer. Beginning with a franchise-typical PSA video, the trailer soon opens up into the world inside the vault and beyond as the scope of desolation is showcased. Prime Video has clearly chucked an enormous budget at Fallout, with the sheer magnitude of many of the settings created for the series nothing short of visually remarkable. Beyond its aesthetics, this trailer also highlights two of the show's most important characters in Ella Purnell's (Yellowjackets) Lucy and Walton Goggins' (Justified) The Ghoul, who is an extremely detailed creation. Offering heaps of tense action and potential drama, the trailer also showcases the slice of comedy lovers of the video game franchise will expect from the series, illustrated most enjoyably by the Matt Berry-voiced talking robot, who calmly tells Lucy that he is simply going to harvest her organs. In all respects, this trailer most definitely makes the upcoming series look to be not just one of Prime Video's best exports of 2024 but one of television's in general.

What's the 'Fallout' Episode Schedule?

To avoid adapting any of the video game series, Fallout will not be rewriting any of the franchise's current history. Instead, the upcoming episodes will be set within the same world but follow a completely new story, specifically a woman named Lucy who survives the apocalypse and has to fight for survival in the remaining wasteland. The upcoming episode schedule reads as follows:

Episode 1: "The End" - April 11, 2024

Episode 2: April 11, 2024

Episode 3: April 11, 2024

Episode 4: April 11, 2024

Episode 5: April 11, 2024

Episode 6: April 11, 2024

Episode 7: April 11, 2024

Episode 8: April 11, 2024

More Video Game TV Adaptations Like 'Fallout' You Can Watch Right Now

The cross-section between video games and television is becoming an increasingly popular area of screen media to venture into. So much so, in fact, that some of the world's favorite shows in recent years have first found their fame on a console. So, with that in mind, here are some suggestions for what to watch while you wait for Fallout.

'The Last of Us'

Based on the Naughty Dog video game franchise, The Last of Us debuted in January 2023. It immediately became many people's picks for show of the year, with the series' 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes no coincidence. Starring both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, the series directly follows the story told in the video game, with the former charged with helping the latter to safely navigate the post-apocalyptic United States in the wake of a zombie-creating mass fungal infection. Gripping, highly emotional, and strangely relatable given recent years, The Last of Us is quite simply a show you must watch.

'Halo'

Halo Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. Release Date March 24, 2022 Creator Steven Kane, Kyle Killen Cast Pablo Schreiber , Natascha McElhone , Shabana Azmi , Bokeem Woodbine Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

One of the most beloved video game franchises of all time, Halo's 2022 debut was initially met with a lot of nerves from the series' die-hard fanbase. However, the show's quality shined through and has amassed its own legion of fans on top of those who played the video games, with some even citing it as their favorite sci-fi series in recent memory. Much like the video game, the television adaptation takes place amid the war between the US Nations Space Command and the Covenant, with Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor starring as the iconic Master Chief and Cortana, respectively. Currently, streaming is available on Paramount+.

'Arcane'

Arcane In the cities of Piltover and Zaun, tensions rise as inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords grow increasingly dissatisfied with the constraints of a devastated society. With the situation on the verge of being unsustainable, two sisters steal an artifact of immeasurable power. Discovery and danger collide as heroes are born and bonds are broken. Will this power change the world? Or will it lead to ruin? This is the world of Arcane Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

This stylish, steampunk animated series is set in the world of the iconic League of Legends and follows sisters Jinx and Vi as they navigate political and societal unrest between the thriving city of Piltover and the oppressed city of Zaun that sits across the river. Boasting an eye-catching cast including the likes of Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, Arcane uses its aesthetically dazzling mixture of 2D and 3D design to package a series bursting with powerful themes and values, the sort of which many may not commonly be associated with animation. One of the best video game adaptations in recent memory, Arcane more than deserves its perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

