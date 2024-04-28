The Big Picture Fallout's soundtrack enhances its unique post-apocalyptic setting with nostalgic music choices.

The needle drops create dark humor and offer Easter eggs for fans of the gaming franchise.

Music distinguishes Fallout from other post-apocalyptic shows and solidifies its thematic intentions.

Few video game adaptations in recent years have been more heavily anticipated than Prime Video's Fallout. While the games themselves introduced a unique world filled with interesting creatures, vehicles, guilds, and locations, the series had to tell an original story and develop entirely new characters to serve as the narrative's point of view. Thankfully, the revisions Fallout made to the original source material were advantageous, allowing the show to take a deeper look at the origins of the "Great War" that kicked off the post-apocalypse. However, that doesn't mean the series was completely divorced from the games' influence. In fact, the Fallout series inherits the soundtrack that gave the games such a unique edge.

Using classical music within a science fiction setting has been popular ever since Guardians of the Galaxy set a precedent for what a "movie mixtape" could look like. While it doesn't take a lot of effort to incorporate a memorable needle drop into an action sequence, the Fallout gaming franchise utilized specific song choices that helped serve a greater purpose than background noise. This is, thankfully, a quality that showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet kept in mind in their adaptation. The music in Fallout is critical to the show's identity and offers insights into the tone, genre inspirations, and themes.

The 'Fallout' Soundtrack Grounds the Show's Time Period

Within the first minutes of Fallout's initial episode, it becomes clear that the series takes place in an alternative version of the past. While the year is listed as 2077, the retro-futuristic style and culture established by Cooper Howard's (Walton Goggins) family life suggest an atmosphere far closer to the 1950s and '60s. Fallout evokes feelings of post-war America through the use of "easy listening" music. Perry Como's "Don't Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes" suggests a more innocent time in which divisions between social classes weren't as starkly divided as they would become in subsequent decades. Similarly, the use of "What Do You Suppose" by Connie Conway reflects an earnest hopefulness about what the future entails. Beyond evoking nostalgia for an older period of American history, the Fallout needle drops offer insight into the values that the show's version of Los Angeles' film industry had.

While the music is initially used for expositional purposes, Fallout uses its soundtrack to exemplify its influences within the Western genre. Considering that The Ghoul is essentially a futuristic gunslinger who searches for bounties within the sprawling post-apocalyptic desert, it's easy to draw comparisons between Fallout and the classical "spaghetti westerns" starring Clint Eastwood. This connection is further solidified through the use of western-adjacent music by Johnny Cash, including standout tracks such as "So Doggone Nervous" and "All Over Again." Cash's music often intertwines clever anecdotes about morally dubious characters that have checkered relationships with conforming to authority.

The 'Fallout' Needle Drops Create Dark Humor

One of the most important aspects of the games that the Fallout series inherited is remembering that the post-apocalypse needs to be funny. While evoking similarities to the very real issues of environmental collapse and the sparsity of resources could have seriously dampened the tone of the series, Fallout thankfully embraces the absurdity of a post-apocalyptic world filled with mutants, robots, and knights. The unusual soundtrack choices help Fallout develop a dark sense of humor. The use of a romantic love ballad like The Platters' "Only You" as the backdrop for the chaotic, volatile descent into the vaults is an ironic selection that indicates the playful tone the series is taking. However, the music also has a wholesomeness that reflects the sincerity within the interpersonal dynamics. Jack Shaindlin's "Let's Go Sunning" is a remarkably straightforward representation of romantic earning that represents the earnest relationship that develops between Lucy (Ella Purnell) and Maximus (Aaron Moten) throughout their adventure.

The music may be a breath of fresh air for those entering the universe for the first time, but there are more than a few Fallout gaming Easter eggs within the soundtrack. Songs like Betty Hutton's "I'm a Man" or Ella Fitzgerald's "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall" may be familiar to gamers who've played through every installment in the series. While the show recontextualizes the music as the backdrop for revelations about Vault-Tec's sinister intentions, it serves as a fun reference to players who have already poured countless hours into the universe. It reflects a genuine passion for the material on the part of the shows' creators, indicating they're well aware of why the Fallout games are such a phenomenon.

The Music Distinguishes 'Fallout' From Other Post-Apocalyptic Shows

Although its approach is certainly a unique one, Fallout is one of many recent shows that tackles the post-apocalypse. Broad comparisons could be drawn with programs like Station Eleven or The Last of Us, but Fallout's music gives it a unique personality that distinguishes it. The playful use of The Ink Spots' "I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire" was used to great effect in Fallout's trailers and serves as an odd theme song of sorts when it is first used in the second episode. Using a poetic pop song for a moment that involves the decapitation of Dr. Siggi Wilzig (Michael Emerson) suggests that Fallout isn't exactly taking a traditional approach to a futuristic narrative.

The show's snappy editing makes each needle drop entertaining in its own right, but certain songs in Fallout reflect its thematic intentions. Most critically, the final episode includes the number "We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, And Me)" by The Ink Spots, in what feels like an overt reference to the show's three lead characters: Lucy, Maximus, and the Ghoul. By solidifying the characters at the center of the original story, Fallout's soundtrack suggests a promising future ahead in the show's second season.

