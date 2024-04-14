Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Fallout' Season 1

Ever since the original Fallout game came out in 1997, the organization known as The Brotherhood of Steel has appeared in every single installment of the long-running franchise. Of course, they also have a significant presence in Prime Video and Jonathan Nolan's critically acclaimed adaptation of Fallout, but while members of this organization are typically portrayed as "the good guys" in almost every installment, the new series takes a different, more nuanced approach.

We see this specific contingent of The Brotherhood of Steel almost exclusively through the eyes of Maximus (Aaron Moten). One of the three protagonists of the main series, Maximus has spent his entire life training to become a noble Knight of the organization, which proves easier said than done, as he's relentlessly bullied by his peers, witnessing first-hand that the organization that saved his life is not one that's free of sin.

What Is The Brotherhood of Steel in the 'Fallout' Games?

The Brotherhood of Steel is almost always portrayed as the heroes in a world where they're in short supply in the Fallout games. Compared to many of the post-Great War Wasteland's numerous factions, The Brotherhood of Steel has a presence in just about every part of the fallen United States. They're almost always instantly recognizable for their sizable suits of T-60 Power Armor and historic proficiency for heavy, laser-based weaponry.

The end goal for The Brotherhood of Steel is simple: to preserve and protect all manner of pre-war technology at any cost. It's their belief that by doing this, they'll be giving humanity its best chance of mending the wounds created by the nuclear holocaust, with the knowledge gained to be used in an effort to bring back civilized society. The mission of finding and preserving technology may not sound like an overly dangerous endeavor, but just about every inch of the Wasteland is a dangerous place—that's why The Brotherhood of Steel is a true militaristic force rather than a humble group of scavengers.

While technological advancement is the long term mission statement of The Brotherhood of Steel, the day-to-day operations and traditions of the organization are surprisingly more archaic. The term "Knight" that we used earlier to reference The Brotherhood's leading soldiers is a fitting way to describe the role, as the strict tenants and rules of the faction are highly reminiscent to those of a religious crusade. The Brotherhood truly believes that they're on a mission from a higher power to save the world, and that gives them all manner of justification to inflict their will on the Wasteland. In short, you could almost think of The Brotherhood of Steel's members as the Space Marines from Warhammer 40,000, just without the "space" part.

The 'Fallout' Series Reveals Just How Cruel and Corrupt The Brotherhood of Steel Can Be

The Fallout show's introductory scene to The Brotherhood of Steel is literally Maximus being brutally beaten by his fellow initiates. As we learn later on from one of his tormentors, Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton), this method of hazing is fairly common practice in The Brotherhood's ranks. The physical abuse doesn't end there, either, as beatings regularly take place during the training of these very same initiates.

Psychological manipulation also appears to be the name of the game for this Southern Californian contingent of The Brotherhood, as Maximus finds himself in a new world of controversy when the one friend that he has, Dane (Xelia Mendes-Jones), is injured shortly after getting a promotion. We later learn that Dane did this purposely to avoid deployment, but that doesn't stop Maximus from becoming a suspect. He then goes through a brutal, intimidating interrogation by Elder Cleric Quintus (Michael Cristofer), where the clear impression is given that Maximus could be killed at any moment.

One might think the reason that The Brotherhood's training is so strict is to create the best elite soldiers possible, but we soon learn it's not the case. Maximus is eventually assigned to be the squire of Knight Titus (Michael Rapaport), and while he may look tough in his suit of power armor, as soon as he encounters a Yao Guai, it's abundantly clear how much of a coward he is. The Brotherhood of Steel also has a historical distaste for anything that isn't human, regardless of their intelligence and sentience. Non-humans like Ghouls, Super Mutants, Synths, and others are often considered a "mistake" by The Brotherhood, and they simply don't acknowledge their rights to exist in the world. We see this is still the case when Thaddeus accidentally turns himself into a Ghoul, knowing full well that his former Brotherhood will kill him if they find out.

Maximus May Be Involved in a Brotherhood of Steel Coup in 'Fallout' Season 2

Fallout may very well be getting a Season 2 renewal, and if it does, we might start to see some serious changes for this chapter of The Brotherhood of Steel. Throughout his many controversies with the organization, Maximus has begun to seriously rethink The Brotherhood; after meeting and falling for Lucy (Ella Purnell), he starts to view the force that saved him as a child less like peacekeepers and more like cult members. Regardless, he still ends up progressing through the rank of Knight, and that's in large part thanks to a frustrated Elder Cleric Quintus.

Quintus seems to clearly view the current state of The Brotherhood of Steel as an organization that has lost its way, believing that the powerful faction is in need of a radical reinvention, and he wants Maximus to help usher in that new era. It's an interesting tidbit introduced in the Season 1 finale, though it remains to be seen if Elder Cleric Quintus' plans to revive The Brotherhood of Steel will bring it out of its archaic ways or plunge it into them even further.

Fallout is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

