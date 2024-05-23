The Big Picture Fallout executive producer reveals that the character of The Ghoul was written with Walton Goggins in mind.

He compared casting Goggins with casting Anthony Hopkins in Westworld.

The Fallout series debut on Prime Video broke records, and was praised for capturing the chaotic wasteland of the video game franchise.

Prime Video's Fallout series went off like an atomic bomb last month when the first season finally graced the streaming platform. Following its premiere on April 10, it became the biggest U.S. debut of any show on the Amazon-based service, all while garnering high praise for capturing the colorful and chaotic wasteland featured in Bethesda and Interplay Entertainment's video game franchise. Much of the love was also spread to its stellar cast, including a main trio of Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins that fit right into the world as the Vault dweller Lucy, Brotherhood of Steel defector Maximus, and post-apocalyptic gunslinger The Ghoul, aka Cooper Howard. Of the three, series executive producer and director Jonathan Nolan explained that The Ghoul was quite literally tailor-made for Goggins.

During the FYC event for Fallout with his brother and newly-minted Oscar winner Christopher Nolan, Jonathan dove into a wide range of topics around the show and his filmmaking career in general. When it came to discussing Goggins, he reflected on previous casting experiences and the dangers of crafting roles with specific actors in mind. He generally believes that such a practice is way too dangerous, given that the actor can always say no and each actor has their own skills and tone they bring to the table. However, sometimes a specific role demands a very specific presence. Thankfully for Nolan, both times he tailored a role with an actor in mind or was involved in a project that did, he's gotten very lucky.

His mind went back to his time aboard another colossal sci-fi hit, HBO's Westworld, and how pulling in Goggins compared to the anxiety of casting Sir Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Robert Ford.

"Only twice in my career have I written or, in this case, worked with writers as they're working on a draft with an eye towards who the actor would be. And it was Anthony Hopkins on Westworld, we got very lucky that he wanted to do it. In addition to being distracting as a writer, when you go through the creative process, I think it's also dangerous. Right? Because you're never gonna get that person, right? We've been lucky both times. That, you know, Tony Hopkins said yes. And then here with Walton, he was one of the few — again with tone, it came back a tone, I did not know...

Walton Goggins Struck the Right Balance Between Creepy and Funny for 'Fallout'

After a question from his brother, Jonathan confirmed that Goggins had been their choice for The Ghoul from the get-go and explained why exactly he made so much sense for Fallout. The world of the mega-hit video game franchise is very complicated, combining retrofuturistic, sci-fi, and Western elements with a hefty dose of hyper-violence and absurdity along with a dash of horror. The show specifically is set over 200 years after nuclear bombs dropped in 2077, leaving the last vestiges of humanity to survive in experimental Vault-Tec vaults while the surface becomes inhabited by mutants and outlaws.

The younger Nolan said that, despite Fallout being such a chaotic blend of drama, comedy, and so much more, Goggins somehow had everything they were looking for. He specifically cited the star's role as Boyd Crowder, the morally gray archrival of Timothy Olyphant's Raylan Givens in Justified, as one of his favorite examples of Goggins's ability to play complex, dramatic, and terrifying villains. Yet, his sharp comedic edge, as seen in series like Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones, and The Unicorn, is what made Nolan and the team really fall in love with him as The Ghoul.

"As we were working we sort of thinking about who on earth could come close to the tone of the games with this weird mixture of drama and comedy. And Walton's name was at the very top of that list, because I don't know of any actors who are that ferocious in both directions. You see him as a villain in Justified, just totally committed completely there. Very scary. He's one of those actors over the years that you just remember him and everything he's done. And then comedy. I mean, he's sort of pant-wettingly funny every time he comes on screen, there are very few people who can do that, and do it with such gusto."

Goggins chews the scenery as the gun-slinging mutant, spouting quotable lines and drawing laughs as a send-up of classic Western protagonists, while still proving he's the most threatening person in the room at any given time with his cynical nature and penchant for violence. However, Nolan especially loved that Cooper Howard was a dual role for the actor. In between his escapades in the wasteland, viewers can see glimpses of his life before the blasts as a mild-mannered movie star, Vault-Tec representative, and family man who slowly discovers the shady side of the company. Those scenes give the Ghoul layers and show what 200+ years and a ton of radiation can do to a human psychologically.

"To your point, the thing that was exciting was giving him the straight-guy role," Nolan added about the contrast and similarities between Howard and The Ghoul. "The "aw, shucks" cowboy, you know, kind of feeling, but I think there is a thing with actors who have that ferocity when you ask them to turn it off, it can be very exciting. Because, suddenly, there's a stillness there that you haven't seen before."

All episodes of Fallout Season 1 are now streaming on Prime Video. Additionally, the series has already been ordered for a second season with Goggins, Purnell, and Moten certain to return. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as work gets underway to bring them back to the wasteland.

