The series, set 200 years after The Great War, follows three main characters: an optimistic vault dweller, a loyal Brotherhood of Steel member, and a cynical bounty hunter.

CCXP offers exclusive Fallout experiences, with opportunities to immerse in the world through photo ops, power armor statues, and iconic location-based shops.

The vault is officially open at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. Over three years after Bethesda Softworks and Prime Video first came together, the streaming service's highly-anticipated Fallout adaptation starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten has finally received its first teaser trailer giving a glimpse at the nuclear wasteland brought to life. Adapted by acclaimed television veterans Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series has been advertised as a new chapter in the franchise that can stand toe-to-toe with the stories of the post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic video games.

Details of Fallout were kept mostly under wraps until its appearance at the convention with a panel today featuring Purnell, Goggins, and Moten alongside Nolan and co-showrunner Graham Wagner. In addition to discussing the series at length with the public on the iconic Thunder Stage, they presented the footage which was filled with familiar imagery for Fallout fans, like the experimental vaults, the dogmatic, technology-heavy Brotherhood of Steel, lingering throwbacks to the 40s and 50s, and The Ghoul (Goggins), one of the people mutated into a monstrous form by the radiation in the wasteland. The series takes place over 200 years after The Great War, which drove humanity into the underground Vaults to avoid being annihilated by nuclear bombs.

Though Prime Video's Fallout series is canon with the events of the games, it will still tell its own story centered primarily on three characters - Lucy (Purnell), an optimistic all-American vault dweller from Vault 33 who emerges from the shelter for the first time, Maximus (Moten), a militaristic, loyal member of the Brotherhood of Steel, and The Ghoul, a cynical bounty hunter "rascal" who has been around in the wasteland for 200 years thanks to his increased lifespan. Their stories will play out in the wastelands of what used to be Los Angeles, promising a bonkers tale of haves and have-nots in a violent, absurd world where there's not much left to fight over other than bottle caps.

While the trailer finally opens up this world for all to see, CCXP has offered so much more than the footage can convey about Fallout. Collider's Steve Weintraub attended group interviews with the cast and producers at the event before the big panel today, and they finally pulled back the curtain on who the main characters are and gave an idea of what to expect when the show arrives in April. Additionally, attendees at the convention could immerse themselves in the world of Fallout with a booth that offered exclusive photo opportunities and looks into the series with power armor statues, posters, shops based on iconic locations, and much more.

Kilter Films produced the series while Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Sworet shared showrunning duties. Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, who masterminded Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, and Bethesda Softworks' James Altman are also involved as executive producers. Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones round out the cast.

Fallout premieres on Prime Video on April 12, 2024. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the series before it arrives. Check out the trailer below.

