This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Get your Vault Boy bobblehead at the ready because the new trailer for Fallout is here! Prime Video released today an extended trailer for the highly anticipated series that provides a better outline of the dynamics we can expect to see next month. The streamer also announced that, contrary to its usual model for big titles, the series will be released in binge format—meaning all episodes will be available all at once on April 11.

The trailer kicks off inside the vault and reveals the utopic-style life of vault dwellers explained in a PSA video. All of that, of course, before venturing into the outside world and revealing the apocalyptic reality that is pretty harsh for Lucy (Ella Purnell) to deal with. From deadly robots to inconvenient old ladies, she'll see a bit of everything and try to survive in the Wasteland.

There's also plenty of room in the trailer to showcase fan-favorite character The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), who will join Lucy in her journey and teach her a thing or two about surviving in a harsh environment. The new trailer is a slight departure from the previous one, which stressed that there would be plenty of laugh-out-loud moments in the series. In this one, however, the tone is more serious and suggests there will be a good balance between humor and drama in the series. If it's handled well, it could make for one of the year's most appreciated titles—and that's saying something with new seasons of The Boys and House of the Dragon coming down the line.

It's also worth noticing that Fallout fully reflects the production values that we've come to expect from Prime Video titles. From the standout costume designs to robot armors built for real and stunning visual effects, it seems like there will always be something to look at throughout the episodes. For fans of the video game series, the bonus element of the narrative is that it will be a new story within the universe they already know and love, so even hardcore Fallout players will have a chance of being surprised by twists and turns that might come.

Check out the trailer below: