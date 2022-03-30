While war never changes, the list of the cast for Amazon's upcoming Fallout series certainly does as Ella Purnell has been cast in a lead role for the upcoming video game adaptation.

The casting is being reported by Variety, who have learned that the Yellowjacket star will be stepping out of the vault and into the wasteland in the leading role of the upcoming video game series adaptation. Purnell joins previously announced cast member Walton Goggins, who was announced to be attached to the series back in February, and just like her co-star, Amazon has not provided a description of her character as of yet. Variety's sources, however, are describing her character as an "upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit. But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous." Purnell was one of the series leads of the first season of Showtime's horror series, Yellowjackets, and also recently starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was the winner of the first Fan Favorite Award at the Oscars. Her most recent role was as the voice of Jinx in Netflix's Arcane, another series based on a video game, that game being the popular MOBA title, League of Legends.

Fallout is a beloved and critically-lauded post-apocalyptic RPG series that has won numerous Game of the Year awards across its many entries. The games see players traversing the remnants of a future based on the future envisioned by post-World War II America, a future that was destroyed in a nuclear war that takes place in 2077. Survivors of this Great War took refuge in large underground bunkers known as Vaults. The mainline games take place centuries after the nukes fell and see the player character stepping out into the world from one of these Vaults, making choices along the way as they attempt to survive the destroyed surface world.

Amazon Studios gained the rights for a TV adaptation of Fallout back during the summer of 2020. The adaption of the popular game franchise is set to begin production later in 2022 and will see Geneva Robertson-Dworet, a writer on 2018's Tomb Raider film as well as Captain Marvel, and Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner serve as the series' showrunners and executive producers. Johnathon Nolan is set to direct the series' pilot episode. Nolan has previously directed the pilot episode for HBO's Westworld as well as other episodes in the sci-fi series. Along with Robertson-Dworet and Wagner, Nolan will also serve as executive producer for Kilter Films on the Fallout project with Athena Wickham and Lisa Joy alongside Todd Howard on behalf of Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman on behalf of Bethesda Softworks.

The Fallout series is set to start production later this year and does not have a release date or window currently announced.

