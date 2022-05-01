Wake up, wastelanders! We've got some great news for the Fallout fans out there. Cosmic Circus recently dug up quite the scoop, having "found evidence" that the upcoming Fallout TV series at Amazon plans to begin filming in late June in New York. They cite a job listing on the industry website StuntAccess, which is apparently looking for new stunt bodies to come on for the Fallout project, apparently under the working title "Hondo". (As far as we can tell, that doesn't tell us anything about any potential plot or thematic points. A shame!)

Here's the full quote from the site:

"From Megaton to Girdershade, Paradise Falls to the Republic of Dave, we’re coming to you cosmic wastelanders, with a special report about Prime Video’s Fallout TV series.Unlike the settlement at Grayditch, things for the upcoming Fallout series are not quiet and appear to be moving along. We’ve found evidence that filming for Fallout will begin in late June of this year in New York.A job listing on the industry website StuntAccess is looking for new hires for the Fallout gig. Prospective stunt performers would start work on June 20, 2022, in New York. It’s exciting to see that this project is actually happening and getting off the ground after years of rumors!"

They provide a screenshot from the job listing, which indeed lists the project as "Hondo." Production companies use working titles for projects all the time, as Cosmic Circus notes — from production notes to casting calls, right through to the shipment of film drives which are distributed to theaters. It's all kept clandestine to provide as big a shroud of secrecy around high-profile projects as possible. Why "Hondo," though, you might ask? Well, we presently don't know much about the series — the provided logline for the job states, "The future once envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself after a nuclear war in 2077," so basically, it's Fallout.

But as Cosmic Circus correctly points out, "Hondo" is an old-timey western flick from the early '50s starring John Wayne. Knowing the popularity of the Fallout 3 spin-off New Vegas, notionally a western in itself, it wouldn't surprise if that's the geographic and formal route they're taking for the series. It's what the web series Nuka Break did, after all. The one caveat: this stunt casting call is for New York, so wherever the series is gonna be set in anyone's bet. Just because it's likely being shot in New York, of course, doesn't mean that it's gonna come up in the show. Notably, New York City is one of the big American cities hitherto unseen in the video games.

