The Big Picture Video game adaptations have historically been lackluster, but recent hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us are changing that perception.

Interplay's Fallout game franchise aims to become a television hit on Prime Video, with a release planned for 2024.

The show will feature a star-studded cast and is described as "gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure, and mindf--k" by writer Lisa Joy.

Video game adaptations have long held a sullied reputation for being lackluster shadows of their console counterparts; from 1994's Street Fighter up to 2016's Assassin's Creed, there's been little reason for fans to put down their controllers. However, that could be beginning to change, as recent years have seen a string of hits centered around our favorite video game franchises – 2019 saw the release of the charming Detective Pikachu, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie released this year to massive success. It wasn't just on the big screen either, as fans were this year treated to the acclaimed The Last of Us adaptation from HBO. Now, another franchise is vying for a television hit, as Interplay's Fallout series is coming to Prime Video in 2024.

Fallout takes place in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by nuclear war decorated in a retro-futuristic aesthetic. First debuting back in 1997, an adaptation of the franchise was announced back in 2020, with production wrapping on the show last year. While a 2023 release date was initially expected, Prime Video confirmed that the series will be hitting screens next year, announcing the broad release window alongside a new teaser image for the series. While there's been little revealed about the upcoming show as of yet, fans were able to get a glimpse at what's the come in a behind the scene featurette that was released late last year.

In the cast will be Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Moisés Arias, Aaron Moten, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The adaptation will be directed by Jonathan Nolan – Christopher Nolan's brother – with Nolan also penning the script alongside his Westworld collaborator Lisa Joy.

Image via FX

The TV Series Has A Lot to Live Up To

Speaking with Collider, Joy previously described the series as "just a gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure, and mindf--k like none you’ve ever seen before. It’s pretty cool." The writers of the show also said "Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

Fallout will be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2024. Check out the new teaser image below: