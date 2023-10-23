The Big Picture Fallout, the series adaptation, will premiere on Prime Video on April 12, 2024, bringing the post-apocalyptic world to life for fans of the critically acclaimed video game series.

The Prime Video series will be canon to the Fallout universe, expanding the beloved world and potentially connecting with future video game installments.

Fallout marks Prime Video's entry into the game adaptation genre, with other popular titles like God of War and Mass Effect also in the works.

Prime Video decided to celebrate Fallout day this year with fans with an exciting announcement. Fans of the world-famous and critically acclaimed video game series now have a date in the horizon: Fallout – the series – premieres on April 12, 2024. Much like the video game series, the post-apocalyptic story centers around humanity trying to survive a futuristic world within a dire environment.

One of the elements that make Fallout incredibly appealing to fans is the fact that the Prime Video series’ events will be canon to the Fallout universe, meaning that the show will share connections with previous and maybe even future installments of the video game. Granted, Fallout tends to make big time jumps between each entry, but depending on which point in the timeline the series takes place, it certainly will expand the world that players have come to know and love.

Fallout marks Prime Video’s attempt at doing their version of game adaptations after the subgenre finally found a footing in the TV and movie world. The streamer is also gearing up to adapt equally popular titles God of War and Mass Effect. If these three titles manage to strike a chord with the streamer, it’s safe to say that the Jeff Bezos company will start looking for more popular video game series to bulk up its ever-growing slate of original TV shows.

Who Is Involved in The Making of The 'Fallout' TV Series?

For those more familiar with TV names, the great news is that Fallout in is the hands of executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the duo responsible for Westworld. Nolan and Joy are also excellent at creating worlds with relevant social commentary on technology, as they did in their other series Person of Interest and (canceled-too-soon) The Peripheral.

The duo selected Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner as writers and co-showrunners. Robertson-Dworet has already done her share of video game and blockbuster adaptations with 2018’s Tomb Raider and Captain Marvel, while eight-time Emmy nominee Wagner has written for The Office, Silicon Valley and Portlandia, so it's safe to say we can expect the characteristic Fallout humor to be a big element of the TV series as well.

The cast of Fallout features Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Prime Video premieres Fallout on April 12, 2024. The streamer is yet to unveil teasers and trailers for the series. You can check out the announcement post below and be sure to check out our guide for the series while you wait for April to get here.