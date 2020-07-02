‘Fallout’ TV Show in the Works at Amazon with ‘Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy

Big news out of Bethesda Studios today, and no, it’s not the latest update to the beleaguered Fallout 76 experiment. Turns out that Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to the worldwide best-selling game franchise Fallout, with acclaimed producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films attached to produce the project, which is currently in development with a series commitment. So if you’re a fan of the duo’s Westworld adaptation, or just a fan of the long-running post-apocalyptic video game franchise in general, this is a reason to celebrate.

If you’re not familiar with the world of Fallout, which has been around since 1997, it takes place in a future that’s a mix of American 1940s / 50s aesthetic and radioactive landscapes thanks to a global nuclear war that ravaged the Earth in 2077. Protagonists often emerge from underground vaults years later, once the threat of nuclear war is (mostly) behind them, only to face the savage wilderness and harsh environments with a mixture of B-movie horror and humor, plus a dash of sardonic Capitalist propaganda sprinkled in for good measure. The critically and financially successful series has seen a number of sequels and reimaginings over the 23 years of its existence, but the TV series project will be a first, and a hotly anticipated one at that.

Here’s what Nolan and Joy had to say about the project:

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,”

Todd Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, followed up by saying:

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen. But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, chimed in as well:

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life. We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

Fallout is from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Check out the Amazon / Bethesda teaser below: