Last month, it was reported that that production was set to begin on a series based on the hit video game franchise Fallout from Prime Video and Westworld creator Jonathan Nolan. Now, it seems the series has gotten its first cast member in Justified star Walton Goggins.

The Fallout video games series takes place in a post-nuclear apocalyptic America. The series’ aesthetic, both visually and with the in-game music, is heavily inspired by post-WWII America. In the world of Fallout, America was a “perfect” utopia that was destroyed by a nuclear war in 2077. Typically, the games take place hundreds of years after the nuclear war as the player character exits an underground vault and enters the nuclear wasteland. It is currently unknown what story the series will follow but with four games in the main series alone, there is a lot of source material to be inspired by. It could follow the first game’s story of the player character trying to protect their vault, the fourth game’s story of the player character hunting down their wife’s killer, or it could follow a brand-new story.

Currently, not much is known about Goggins’ character in the show. However, some outlets, such as Deadline, are reporting that he will be playing a ghoul. In the Fallout series ghouls are humans that have been mutated greatly due to long-term exposure to the nuclear wasteland. Ghouls are very common and have appeared in every game in the series. So, unfortunately, all this tells us about Goggins' role in the series is that he will probably be wearing a lot of special effect make-up.

RELATED: Lisa Joy on ‘Reminiscence,’ Casting Hugh Jackman, and How the ‘Fallout’ Amazon Series Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Seen BeforeGoggins is an Emmy nominated actor who starred in the hit FX crime drama Justified. More recently, he has a recurring role in the HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones and in Prime Video’s Invincible. Next month Goggins can be seen alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

The Fallout TV series is being made by Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Nolan and Lisa Joy will also be executive producing the series alongside Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard will be executive producing for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman will be doing the same for Bethesda Softworks.

Nolan will be directing the first episode of the series with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as the showrunners.

Stay tuned to Collider for any more updates on this upcoming series.

