It's the end of the world, all over again.

War may never change, but Fallout is getting an upgrade from your at-home gaming system to scripted series. That’s right, Deadline reports that Prime Video will finally be giving the fan-favorite game the television treatment this year. Aiming to begin production in 2022, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films will be moving forward with the project, which Nolan is set to direct. Helping to bring Fallout from console to series will be Captain Marvel and 2018’s Tomb Raider co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Silicon Valley and Baskets co-executive producer Graham Wagner, who will serve as showrunners for the series.

Fallout takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that is heavily influenced by the culture that followed WWII in America. It is a dark and serious time of survival with a touch of dry humor. The gaming franchise has earned multiple Game of the Year awards and has raked in giant amounts of cash.

Amazon Studios and Kilter Films will spearhead the production in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks alongside the executive production team, which is set to include Nolan, Joy, and Athena Wickham on behalf of Kilter Films, Todd Howard on behalf of Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman on behalf of Bethesda Softworks.

Nolan’s directorial history includes an episode of Person of Interest, a CBS series in which he both created and executive produced, as well as the pilot episode of HBO’s Westworld which he also co-created and executive produced alongside Joy. Nolan would go on to direct Westworld’s gripping Season 1 finale as well as the anticipated Season 3 premiere.

Joy and Nolan couldn’t be more excited to bring one of their favorite video games to life. In a joint statement, the two said,

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

After what seemed like several never-ending months of compromise, Amazon Studios gained the game’s rights in the summer of 2020 and gave Nolan and Joy the go-ahead to begin working on the TV adaptation. We can’t wait to see who will join the cast in the upcoming months as Nolan, Joy, Robertson-Dworet, and Wagner morph this incredible game into a full-blown television series. As always, tune into Collider for more updates regarding the production of Fallout.

