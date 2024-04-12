Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Fallout Season 1.

The cast and crew of Fallout seem quite hopeful about a Season 2 renewal, and with the way Season 1 ends, that had better be the case. Early reactions from critics and fans alike have had almost nothing but praise for the latest video game adaptation. Thanks to its stellar production design, fleshed-out characters, and a true and apparent reverence for the source material, Fallout is a rare adaptation that expands on that same source material rather than just strictly following it.

For eight episodes, we follow a happy-go-lucky Vault Dweller named Lucy (Ella Purnell), an aspiring Brotherhood of Steel Knight named Maximus (Aaron Moten), and a pre-war actor turned bloodthirsty Ghoul, formerly an actor named Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins). The long journey these three embark on converges in an explosive season finale. Not only do we get some revelations that genuinely change the Fallout games as we know them, but the tease of a location that fans have not seen in a long, long time.

For the longest time, the so-called "Great War" that created the nuclear Wasteland was caused by the Chinese government following the ongoing conflict between China and the United States. The Fallout series reveals that all of that was a lie and communism was merely a red herring. Via flashbacks where a pre-Ghoul Cooper is spying on his wife, Barb (Frances Turner), we learn the shocking truth. Not only was Vault-Tec aware of the inevitable nuclear holocaust, they were directly responsible for it. We learn they dropped the bombs in a meeting with Vault-Tec and some other powerful corporate entities in what could very well be a meeting of a pre-war Enclave.

Moments after that bombshell, we also discover that Lucy's father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), is not who he said he was. Instead of being born in a Vault, Hank was alive 200 years ago before the war even started, working as a high-ranking employee at Vault-Tec. Hank's complacency about genocide gets even worse when he has a hand in that atrocity himself. Lucy also learns that Hank was responsible for the explosion that destroyed Shady Sands - the community that raider leader Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Lucy's mother Rose (Elle Vertes) helped build. Killing Lucy's mother is bad enough, but instead, Rose barely survived and instead became a feral Ghoul. Lucy eventually puts her mother out of her misery, but not before Hank dons a suit of power armor and escapes.

Moldaver Brings Power Back to Los Angeles

As soon as the Brotherhood of Steel arrives, Moldaver's forces are utterly decimated and she gets mortally wounded. Luckily, she is able to get Dr. Wilzig's (Michael Emerson) advancement in cold fusion energy before then. She only has limited time to make use of what is undoubtedly the most important invention in history, so with her deadly wounds, she turns on the reactor.

Taking a seat next to the recently shot Ghoul corpse of Rose, Moldaver and Maximus watch as the lights of Los Angeles turn on for the first time in centuries. Hank may have been right in the sense that Moldaver has become just as desperate and deranged as he has, and this almost seems to be in vain, since her entire community has been killed by the Brotherhood. Still, by turning on that reactor, Moldaver has given a potential new generation of Wastelanders something that nobody else has had in decades.

Maximus Finally Becomes a Knight of the Brotherhood of Steel

Maximus was knocked out by Hank shortly before he escaped, and he woke up to find Moldaver turning on the reactor. He watches the lights of LA turn on while Moldaver succumbs to her wounds. Then, Maximus' companion Dane (Xelia Mendes-Jones) arrives with the rest of the Brotherhood soldiers, and incorrectly assumes that Maximus is the one that killed Moldaver.

Dane gets the rest of the Brotherhood to join in and declare Maximus an official Knight of the Brotherhood of Steel. It's something that Maximus has been dreaming of and striving for during the events of the entire series. Now, he just wants to be with Lucy and instead start a new life at Vault 33. He aalso probably has more than a few choice words for Hank, since he now knows that he's the man who destroyed his home.

Lucy and The Ghoul Begin Hunting for Hank

Lucy and The Ghoul have not had a great relationship throughout the series, but they form a tepid alliance to try and find Hank. Turns out, The Ghoul didn't really want any kind of monetary reward for delivering the cold fusion matter to Moldaver. What he was really after was information on the Vault-Tec members who cheated death and were cryogenically frozen. Apparently, The Ghoul's wife and daughter may very well still be out there.

Lucy also wants answers and agrees that following Hank may lead them to the people responsible for this world of pain and chaos. She's spent her whole life thinking that the Vaults were a bastion of safety and progress, but now sees that they are just smaller tools in a bigger conspiracy. Little does she nor The Ghoul realize that the frozen Vault-Tec members are actually right next to the place where this whole series began.

Norm Is Trapped in Vault 31

While Lucy's been on her adventure, her brother Norm (Moises Arias) has been uncovering some dark secrets back home at Vault 33. He and Chet (Dave Register) discover that the Dwellers of Vault 32 weren't killed by Moldaver, but rather killed each other in a plague of apparent violence and madness. There's also still the mystery of the poisoned raiders, but it seems pretty clear that Stephanie (Annabel O'Hagan) was behind that.

Norm is able to sneak his way into Vault 31 to find the overseer there, only to learn that the whole Vault is being run by a Brain-on-a-Roomba. The brain belongs to prominent Vault-Tec executive Bud Askins (Michael Esper), and he's currently overseeing the frozen executives who found a haven before the bombs fell. Norm wants to share this information with his companions, but unfortunately, Bud locks him inside.

'Fallout' Season 1's Final Scene Teases Deathclaws and New Vegas

Fallout Season 1 ends with Hank trekking through the desert, and what he encounters sets up two very exciting developments for a second season. Firstly, Hank stumbles upon a unique skull that unmistakably belongs to a Deathclaw. Of all the creatures in Fallout lore, the Deathclaws are easily the most notorious, as they are the apex predator in the Wasteland. Should they show up next season, they'll be a formidable challenge for our heroes.

Even more significant is the location Hank ends up at the end of the show. He must have been walking quite a while, as the place he finds is none other than New Vegas - one of the most iconic and beloved locations in all of Fallout's history. It's a rare facet of society that sets up so many new storylines and implications, all of which will hopefully be explored in Season 2.

The complete first season of Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.

