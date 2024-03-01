The Big Picture The Brotherhood of Steel's suits in the Fallout TV show look epic and accurate to the source material, making them formidable for their opponents.

The series continues the games' mythology in a dystopian wasteland, addressing themes of division and disparity between haves and have-nots.

The creators compare adapting Fallout to The Dark Knight , emphasizing the freedom to invent their own story within the established mythology.

The countdown to the Fallout TV show has begun! As the release date near we are getting better looks at all the elements of the sci-fi dystopian series, gathering attention of fan and casual audiences alike. The post-apocalyptic drama is developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the duo that previously gave us cerebral drama like Westworld and will have its own canonical space in the nuclear wasteland.

Total Film has unveiled a new look at The Brotherhood of Steel’s suit, which looks very accurate to the source material but better! By the looks of it, the paramilitary faction has got epic suits with all the high-tech elements detailed out on it that make them all the more formidable for their opponents.

‘Fallout’ Series will Continue the Games’ Mythology

The series is set in a dystopian wasteland and follows the aftermath of an apocalyptic nuclear exchange, where advancements in nuclear technology led to the emergence of a retro-futuristic society that is engulfed in a war for resources. Things change when a young woman, Lucy, leaves behind the safety of the vaults and ventures into the unknown. The themes of the series address the culture of division as well as the disparity between haves and have-nots.

Close

Nolan compared adapting Fallout with The Dark Knight as "there’s so much storytelling in the Batman universe that there is no canonical version of it, so you’re free to invent your own." He elaborates, "Each of the [Fallout] games is a discrete story – different city, distinct protagonist – within the same mythology. Our series sits in relation to the games as the games sit in relation to each other. It’s almost like we’re Fallout 5. I don’t want to sound presumptuous, but it’s just a non-interactive version of it, right?"

By all accounts, the series looks extremely well-made and accurate to its source material. The previously released trailer is packed with Easter eggs for the fans teasing The Ghoul, Brotherhood, and much more. The series is co-created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner and casts Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Mike Doyle as Mr. Spencer, Moisés Arias as Norm, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, and many more.

Fallout is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 12. Meanwhile, you can check out more details about the upcoming series with our guide here and check out the new image below: