Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of 'Fallout'

The Big Picture Action RPGs like Fallout are challenging to adapt due to the importance of player choice.

Prime Video's Fallout series incorporates the game's karma system through its three central characters.

The show depicts the characters embodying different levels of good and bad karma, showcasing unique moral dilemmas.

Video games are already difficult to adapt to film and television, but action role-playing games like the Fallout franchise are an even more difficult task. RPGs pride themselves on immersion and role-playing experiences, letting the player choose how they approach the various challenges of these immersive worlds. Will you be a noble wanderer seeking to make the Wasteland a better place, or will you become a sadistic monster hell-bent on making the world worse? The choice is ultimately up to you.

Unless you're making something like Netflix's Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, player choice is virtually impossible to incorporate in an adaptation. Most would probably just ignore details like that entirely, but not Fallout. Instead, the Prime Video series finds a way to include the game franchise's karma system through the diverse personalities of its three central characters.

How Does the Karma System Work in the 'Fallout' Games?

While sadly, it was omitted from the more recent entries, like Fallout 4, most of the Fallout games feature a "karma system." The way the system works is simple. If a player commits good actions like giving purified water to someone in need or freeing a captive from some raiders, they gain good karma. But if a player's actions are negative, like killing an innocent civilian or stealing from a locked safe, they gain bad karma.

It's all pretty self-explanatory, but one's level of karma profoundly affects the character and the rest of the game's world. Do enough good actions, and the residents of a town you helped might gift you some new gear and resources. Do enough bad actions, and you might gain the admiration and respect of some of the game's shadier factions. In short, choosing to be a hero or a villain in these games each has its own fair share of benefits and consequences.

Lucy is the Living Embodiment of Good Karma in Prime Video's 'Fallout'

The first of the three main protagonists of Prime Video's Fallout, Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), was taught the benefits of being kind to others at a young age. That comes fairly easy when you're raised in a Vault your whole life, entirely sheltered from the rest of the outside world's many dangers. Despite her optimistic "okie dokie" attitude, Lucy is still a more than capable fighter, and she puts her survivalist skills to use as soon as her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), is abducted by Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury).

However, all the training in the world could not have possibly prepared her for the horrors that are buried within the remnants of California. Over the course of just a few days, Lucy comes face to face with bloodthirsty aquatic mutants, a Mister Handy robot (Matt Berry) with a propensity for harvesting organs, and a particularly cruel and deadly Ghoul (Walton Goggins). Any of these horrors would be enough to turn even the most goodhearted people bad, but not Lucy. Instead, she shows consistent heart and compassion to whomever she can, including Ghouls on the cusp of going feral, the Vault Dwellers turned cultist of Vault 4, and even the Ghoul that cut off her finger. She's set to embark on a new journey with that Ghoul, soon after discovering her father is responsible for crimes any sane human would call unconscionable.

Cooper is Bad Karma Incarnate in Prime Video's 'Fallout'

The Ghoul formerly known as Cooper Howard may not be evil, but he's pretty darn close to it. His feelings toward optimism likely dissipated once he learned his wife, Barb (Frances Turner), was the mind behind the deaths of billions. Being turned into a mutant that can never die of old age or disease and may one day turn into a feral zombie is also bound to put a damper on someone's mood.

The moment Cooper meets Lucy in Filly, he has almost no qualms about shooting her to get to Wilzig (Michael Emerson). When he crosses paths with her again, he also has no issue using the innocent woman as bait for a Gulper. Once Lucy feeds Cooper's vital drugs to that beast, the Ghoul decides to give her a lesson in the cruelty required to live in the Wasteland. He essentially tortures her for several episodes, and yet, when Lucy gets the upper hand and escapes, she still shows Cooper compassion by giving him the drugs he needs to prevent him from going feral. The shocking moment of compassion certainly gives Cooper something to think about but doesn't do much to sway his brutal personality and methods. It isn't much later before he kills two children of a scavenger named Adam (Erik Estrada) out of fear they might try to kill him for revenge.

Maximus is Somewhere Between Good and Bad Karma in Prime Video's 'Fallout'

Many players prefer to earn either full good karma or full bad karma, but some like to take a more nuanced and neutral approach. Essentially, that means that those types of players are driven more by what they think makes the most practical sense rather than choosing between right and wrong. Maximus (Aaron Moten) represents those players.

Maximus starts in Fallout as a much more morally complicated figure. This is somewhat justified by the continued level of abuse that he constantly receives at the hands of his brethren and superiors in The Brotherhood of Steel. Certainly, the most morally questionable action (or rather inaction) that he commits is when he lets Knight Titus (Michael Rapaport) die from his wounds. Titus was cruel and unworthy of his power armor, but letting him die should give Maximus some bad karma points. He also very nearly murders an unarmed Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) when he threatens to turn Maximus in.

However, Maximus begins to lean more toward the side of good karma as soon as he meets and falls in love with Lucy. His time with her shows Maximus the value of being kind to others, even when it's not the most practical option. Returning the fusion core he stole from Vault 4 may make his power armor obsolete, but he still finds value in helping a community continue their lives. When he and Lucy run into Thaddeus (who has recently been turned into a Ghoul), Maximus shockingly gives him a chance to flee from The Brotherhood. He does this despite Thaddeus being someone who has done nothing but abuse and betray him for who knows how long, and yet, Maximus seems to have grown exponentially since then.

