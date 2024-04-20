Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Prime Video's Fallout.

The Big Picture Fallout features mostly bad men, but Lucy MacLean stands out as a beacon of goodness in the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Ella Purnell's portrayal of Lucy is refreshing, providing representation and substance without relying on a romantic storyline.

Lucy symbolizes strength and resilience, with her goodness serving as her greatest weapons in a world filled with evil.

Fallout, from executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is full of bad men — and we mean really, really bad men. There are no good people around anymore within the radioactive Wasteland that now exists post-nuclear warfare; in fact, no one even tries to be good. But, despite all the evil in the post-apocalyptic entirety of the series, there is one decent soul: Lucy MacLean, portrayed by Ella Purnell.

Purnell, who stars in Fallout alongside Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Moisés Arias, previously grabbed our attention for her role in the acclaimed Showtime thriller series Yellowjackets, where she played a cunning teenager fighting for survival in the wilderness, as well as her foray into action with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Thanks to Purnell's newest role of Lucy, however, Fallout's lead has cemented herself as one of the most exciting new heroines on television.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan

What Is 'Fallout' About?

Fallout is set 219 years after a nuclear decimation that brought on the end of the world. Various pockets of society form, partly thanks to bunkers, or Vaults, that have been established underground in addition to the survivors and mutants who were forced to survive on the surface of a future, desolate America. The series follows Lucy MacLean, a young woman living underground in one of the Vaults with a small group of people, including her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), and brother Norm (Arias). When raiders infiltrate the Vault and attack its inhabitants, Lucy's world is turned upside down when they kidnap her father in the aftermath.

From there, Lucy leaves the comfort of her home underground for the first time and ventures out into the radioactive Wasteland to find her father and save him. While on her journey, she crosses paths with a cowboy-like mutant known as The Ghoul (Goggins), as well as Maximus (Moten), a squire from the militaristic organization known as Brotherhood of Steel, who winds up going on most of her missions with her and becomes a potential love interest. Throughout her time on the surface, as she's forced to adapt to the Wasteland's strange ways, Lucy evolves into a fearless fighter and survivor by fighting for what's right in a lawless society.

Ella Purnell Gives a Standout Performance in 'Fallout'

Close

Purnell's Lucy is a refreshing take on a female heroine, even though she is at somewhat of a disadvantage when the series begins due to her sheltered life growing up in the Vaults. Even though her naiveté is taken from her after the death and carnage she witnesses on her wedding night, as well as the fact that she's literally forced to kill the man she's just married, it doesn’t make her cynical or weaker. Shortly after the attack by the raiders and her father's kidnapping, she goes on a hero’s journey of sorts, but one that doesn't come without its harsh surprises — including the moment when she memorably has to saw off the head of an important scientist early on in the show.

As the sole female lead in Fallout, Lucy provides crucial representation in the gritty action series. Her character isn't defined by romance or the necessity of a love story, either, compared to female characters who are often defined by the men surrounding them. While she may have a love interest in Maximus, their relationship slowly plays out, and she has much more substance as a do-gooder in a crumbling society. Purnell brings intelligence and a level of poise to Lucy as she interacts with the less-than-honorable mutants and raiders of the Wasteland and has to use her resourcefulness to survive some of the most dangerous encounters she's ever faced.

Part of what makes Lucy so endearing as a heroine is her kindness and honesty, and her unwillingness to sacrifice those qualities in a lawless land where almost everyone has forsaken theirs. She can take down bad guys and fight against monsters without ever becoming one herself, even while seeking revenge. The juxtaposition to her character is The Ghoul, played by a phenomenal Walton Goggins. After losing everything he had in the aftermath of nuclear warfare, he let himself rot inside out during the apocalypse. Their complex relationship, which starts as enemies and evolves into begrudging allies, is one of the best aspects of the show.

Lucy Symbolizes the Good in 'Fallout's Destroyed World

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the most intense fight sequences comes in the first episode of Fallout, featuring Lucy fighting for her life while still wearing her own wedding dress. While we've already been privy to Lucy's training regiment in the Vaults, a different part of her comes alive at that moment. She's essentially gone from being a bystander following rules to taking charge of her life. But the choice for her to still be in a white wedding dress during her brawl with her new husband, who turns out to be a raider, seems like no coincidence.

Historically, a white wedding dress has often symbolized purity, submission, and innocence. Here, however, the dress symbolizes strength and resilience rather than a hindrance to Lucy's power, and given her healthy attitude toward intimacy, she doesn't exactly represent the stereotypical blushing bride. It's a further demonstration of how Lucy is an important modern heroine and that her goodness is never once her weakness, it's her strength. However, Lucy's wedding dress doesn't make it through her fight through the Vault unscathed. When her husband stabs her, her blood stains the dress, symbolizing some of her innocence may have been rubbed away with it.

At Fallout’s core is a story of good versus evil, and humanity versus inhumanity. Lucy serves as a symbol of the good that remains in the world among the rot, and her humanity winds up being her greatest weapon, despite what The Ghoul might believe. Purnell gives a commanding performance, and her physicality and cunning smarts set her apart from so many other heroines in the action sphere. While other female heroes might have some kind of pitfall or weakness, Lucy gets to be a kind of equal to her male counterparts — even when she needs help in near-death experiences. At the end of the day, she’s the hero Fallout needs and deserves.

Fallout Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video