Back when the rights to Fallout were first purchased by Amazon, there was a severe lack of decent video game adaptations. Even after shows like The Last of Us or Arcane gave hope that a production company could successfully capture the essence of a video game through television, it's fair to approach something like Fallout with apprehension. But fans of the post-apocalyptic video game franchise can rest easy. The Prime Video series created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the duo best known for Westworld, embraces some of the games' best aspects while offering a whole new story.

Starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, Fallout takes place 219 years after the end of the world. After everything gets nuked to hell, a select few find refuge in underground bunkers, known as Vaults, while the remaining percentage of humanity on the surface tries to pick up the pieces in an irradiated world. Fallout explores the lives of the people within these sheltered Vaults and those forced to survive in the Wasteland, which used to be California. Full of conspiracy, mystery, and action, Fallout is a rollicking good time, and those who love the franchise the best will find joy in this dedicated adaptation. However, those stepping into the world for the first time might be a little overwhelmed by how much the TV show throws at them.

'Fallout' Goes Full Post-Apocalypse

Fallout has always been an interesting mix of a grungy, post-apocalyptic, kill-or-be-killed world and a cheesy dystopia trapped in the aesthetics of a 1950s post-war America, and the TV series leans into this full tilt. Rather than remaining in the present, desolated world, it also goes back in time to before the bombs dropped, slowly unraveling the truth behind what caused the end of the world. One thing that will immediately stand out in the show is its commitment to the visualization of this world. Every detail crafted, from the Pip-Boy computers to the post-war town of Filly, feels real. The series takes viewers from the sheltered and rule-oriented world of the Vaults to the chaos of the Wasteland as we follow Lucy (Purnell) from her home up to the surface.

On top of Fallout's magnificent production design, the show also sounds good. The stunning score by legendary composer Ramin Djawadi is only surpassed by the use of 1950s tunes like Dinah Washington's "What a Difference a Day Makes," which saturates the series in a retro style. From costuming to script, what makes Fallout so great is that there are no half-measures. We are plunged into this world, and it never seems artificial or as if it's trying to simply mimic the games. The characters might seem outlandish at times, but the story feels lived-in and authentic.

Embracing the comedic elements of the games also gives the series a quirkiness that might be missing from adaptations that would take this world too seriously. It balances elements of horror and mystery while also giving little winks at the camera to those who have been in love with the game franchise for years. Joy and Nolan's adaptation taps into the macabre humor of the games, which makes all the difference since an overly self-serious series would rob Fallout of its unique flavor.

Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins Steal the Show in 'Fallout'

Fallout seems to be loaded to the brim with familiar character actors and cameo roles — but at the center of the story are Lucy, Maximus, and Cooper Howard. While one of the show's flaws is that there is simply too much going on, what it does well is exploring its main trio, specifically when it comes to Lucy and Cooper. Lucy is clearly our point-of-view character, ceaselessly positive, full of a can-do attitude, and clearly out of place in the real world. Although she's quite literally the definition of sheltered, Purnell doesn't lean too far into the schtick of a wide-eyed wanderer. Yes, Lucy is naive about the people of the Wasteland, but she's capable of protecting herself. While you might expect Lucy to become a stereotypical damsel-in-distress, she adapts quickly to this new world — even when it's constantly trying to kill her.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Goggins' Cooper Howard. As a former movie star who appeared in Westerns, he's been alive since the bombs fell and has become justifiably cynical over the years. Radiation exposure has turned him into a Ghoul, which is how he's still living and breathing after two centuries. Half of Cooper's story takes place in the past, in the days leading up to the bombs being dropped. Stepping into his shoes, we become embroiled in a conspiracy that not only reveals his pivotal involvement in the pre-war world but also uncovers the truth behind what actually happened. It's hard to discuss Cooper much further without crossing into spoiler territory, but Goggins plays the character superbly. Vacillating between the well-meaning, patriotic Western star and a jaded, cold-hearted Ghoul, Cooper is by far the show's most developed character as well as its most interesting.

Alongside Purnell and Goggins is Moten's Maximus. While his story deals with the military organization known as the Brotherhood of Steel, it's severely underexplored compared to Lucy and Cooper's narratives. The most interesting thing about Maximus revolves around the contradictions of his organization. On one hand, the Brotherhood is all about chivalric and monastic traditions, but on the other, they embrace toxic masculinity and are ruled by extremist dogma. Maximus' most interesting plot points often involve his contrast with Lucy. Both characters are naive to an extent but come from two opposite worlds. The season finale promises further exploration into his character, and if we get more seasons of Fallout, there is a lot of room to grow for Max.

If You're New to the World of 'Fallout,' It's Sink or Swim

The downside of the series is one that any watcher of Westworld should be familiar with: Fallout is stuffed to the brim with information. There are far too many moving pieces. It feels like Joy and Nolan are trying to stuff both the main mission and every side quest into an eight-episode season. From exploring the Wasteland, to the flashbacks, to what happens in Vault 33 after Lucy leaves, to the Brotherhood, to the main storyline — there is simply too much to keep up with. What's most disappointing is that it's all interesting. Joy and Nolan are skilled at crafting interesting stories and plot threads, but they can't seem to tie things up. By the end of the season, we're left with more questions than answers.

While that might be exciting for some who are anxious for more, it's hard not to wonder how many of these storylines will be dropped or forgotten by a potential Season 2. For those stepping into the world of Fallout with completely fresh eyes, the series pummels you with non-stop worldbuilding and new information. At some points, it requires being fully invested and committed to the story to keep up. As a result, the series benefits a lot from not only binge-watching but rewatching. The issue there is most people do not rewatch shows, and you wouldn't be at fault for forgetting exactly why everyone is chasing after a severed head (an actual plotline from the show).

Fans of the franchise will come into this world already knowing what Ghouls, Pip-Boys, and Vaults are. Newcomers will require a crash course. In this way, Fallout is reminiscent of the recent One Piece live-action adaptation. By fully embracing the world and being unwilling to compromise or dilute its vision, there's a high possibility that the show will be lauded by fans of the games. But first-time entrants will either be intrigued or completely alienated. Much like the violent and unforgiving world of the Wasteland, Fallout is not for the faint of heart, but in sidestepping mass appeal, the series has carved out a niche for itself that feels unique to the current TV landscape. There's really nothing like Fallout on television right now, and that's ultimately a good thing.

Fallout premieres April 10 on Prime Video.

